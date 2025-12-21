Nuggets’ David Adelman Ejected vs. Rockets After Heated Exchange

In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' action vs. the Houston Rockets, head coach David Adelman found his way to the first ejection of his career in the middle of the fourth quarter, following a heated exchange with the officials.

While down 72-89 in the middle of the second half, Nikola Jokic would fall victim to a no-call on a missed shot close to the basket— a decision that Adelman clearly wasn't happy about.

David Adelman has been ejected 👀



pic.twitter.com/AKZK27LDJz — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 20, 2025

Adelman had some choice words to hand the official on the sidelines immediately following, which would quickly turn to a technical foul on the Nuggets' head coach– his second of the night– then lead to an ejection that would leave assistant Jared Dudley at the helm for the rest of the way.

Adelman had a similar moment earlier in the night with the officials in the first quarter that would lead to his first technical foul for the contest; the second tech of his career that appeared to be a bit of a one-off in the moment, but those emotions seemingly boiled over until the fourth.

Jamal Murray, in unison with the Nuggets' crowd, made sure to give Adelman his due credit, though, cheering on their head coach as he was heading off the floor with a quality standing ovation.

David Adelman’s first career ejection. Crowd loves it. Jamal Murray eggs them on. Kevin Durant had a fun time waving Adelman goodbye. pic.twitter.com/q1jQPhHKB9 — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) December 20, 2025

Dec 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman looks on during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

It was a moment that compounded the Nuggets' tense night against the Rockets; a game that was physical throughout with a bit of words exchanged between those on the floor as well, and one that Denver was a few steps behind in throughout.

Kevin Durant had his way with a nice 31-point outing while sinking five three-pointers. Nikola Jokic found himself in foul trouble throughout after two quick offensive fouls in the first quarter (the cause of Adelman's first tech), and in turn, led to a bleak outcome for the Nuggets altogether, falling short of a second-straight win against the Rockets after their victory earlier in the week.

For Adelman, expect him to have an ugly fine waiting for him on the other side from the league office, and hopefully a bit better results on the floor for the next one after a disjointed effort.

