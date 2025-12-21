Kevin Durant Addresses Viral Back-and-Forth With Nuggets’ Bruce Brown

While the Denver Nuggets weren't able to log another win against the Houston Rockets for their second meeting of the week in a humbling 101-115 loss, there was certainly some added excitement from start to finish, simply due to the intensity both sides came out to play with.

That intensity was on full display on multiple occasions, but one of those was front and center when Rockets' star Kevin Durant and Nuggets guard Bruce Brown had some words for one another during the second half of action.

Kevin Durant pointed at Bruce Brown and said “YOU A BUM” 😭 pic.twitter.com/DCFKgSrhbE — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 20, 2025

After a two-point basket from Brown and a timeout called on the other end by Houston, Brown and Durant would enact in a bit of a back-and-forth with one another heading to their respective benches in one of many moments the two had throughout the night.

Following the game, Brown would go on to note that Durant, his ex-teammate from their time together on the Brooklyn Nets, had "crossed the line" with some of the words he handed his way. But when asking Durant, that seemed to be his exact intention coming into the night.

"I definitely wanted to cross the line tonight. That's basketball," Durant said during his postgame interview. "It's in between the lines. Ain't no respect. Ain't no love. Nothing."

"When people don't show love to me, they cross the line a lot with their physicality. You know what I'm saying? It's part of the game. Some people can talk and play. Some people can't. I had to learn how to talk and play as a player. I think Bruce is probably learning the same thing."

Kevin Durant Unapologetic About Exchange With Bruce Brown

Dec 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with head coach Ime Udoka during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In the process of heated tensions on both sides, Durant made sure to put it all out on the floor as well.

Durant played an impressive 40 minutes to log a game-high 31 points with five-three pointers made throughout, paired with six rebounds and five assists to lead Houston over the hump after Houston's last meeting didn't pan out in Houston's, or Durant's favor.

This time, the script was flipped, and Durant made sure to let the Nuggets, and Brown, get their fair share of chirping to pair with it.

For Brown, though, appears to be readily circling his calendar for the next time he and Durant meet on the floor.

"It's been cool, but I think it's been cut slow now, after tonight. Some words were said that's a little disrespectful. I can't wait to see him next time." Brown said after the game. "As a man, there's certain things you don't say to another man."

It'll be a bit of time before the Nuggets see the Rockets and Durant again, though, with that next meeting sitting a little under three months away in the middle of March. But rest assured, Denver (and Bruce Brown) will head into that one with a little more juice from what we saw in this one.

