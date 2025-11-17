Nikola Jokic Earns Another NBA Honor After Incredible Season Start

Thanks to another hot week of production from Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic, he'll be adding to his trophy case once again a little less than a month into the NBA regular season.

According to a league announcement, Jokic has taken home his second-straight Western Conference Player of the Week.

The week comes from the Nuggets' latest three games from November 10th to 16th, where Jokic stuffed the stat sheet at an unreal level.

During those showings, he averaged 39.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 73.7% from the field and 64.3% from three, leading Denver to a 3-0 record and second in the conference.

Nikola Jokic Wins Second-Straight Western Conference POTW

For Jokic, it's the second time in his career that he's managed to rattle off two-straight Player of the Week awards, the previous time coming during his 2020-21 campaign, his MVP season.

It's also the 16th time he's landed those honors in his career thus far, which, to no surprise, is the most in Nuggets franchise history.

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jokic started his week in Sacramento cashing in 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 33 minutes, done on an incredible 84% from the field. Then, in the second leg of a back-to-back, against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Nuggets big man stuffed the stat sheet for his best game so far this year.

Jokic had a near-career-high 55 points with 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes, coming away with another win for Denver on the road. With that performance, he became the first player since the 1997-98 NBA season to post 52 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists before the fourth quarter.

His final performance of the week might've been his quietest, but even then, it was a huge game on his behalf. Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and one block on the road against Minnesota in a night without both Cameron Johnson or Christian Braun. It was good for their seventh straight win and capped off his Player of the Week campaign with a trademark triple-double.

It's a lethal, MVP-caliber start for Jokic that finds its due credit in the form of a pair of awards in two of the first four weeks, and if he keeps up this type of production moving forward, it'll be hard not to see him win a few more of them before the year wraps up.

For now, the best player in the world has maintained the hold of his crown pretty steadliy through the first month of this year, which bodes well for the Nuggets' chances to make some real noise as the season continues, and keeps the chances of MVP number four alive and well.

More Denver Nuggets Content