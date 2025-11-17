Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson Receive Status Updates Before Bulls Game

The Denver Nuggets, as expected, have been one of the top teams in the NBA to start the 2025-26 season. Of course, when a team is built around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, it is harder to lose than to win, but the Nuggets have even managed to exceed their sky-high expectations.

The Nuggets are riding a seven-game winning streak to start the season with a 10-2 record, and are gearing up for a favorable cross-conference matchup at home against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The Nuggets have been dealing with some injuries recently after being one of the healthiest teams in the league for their first ten games, but luckily, they are getting some good news before Monday's contest.

The Nuggets have upgraded Nikola Jokic (left wrist sprain) to PROBABLE after he was questionable for their last outing, while also upgrading Cam Johnson (right biceps strain) to QUESTIONABLE after he missed their last game.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Bulls:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Cam Johnson (Right Biceps Strain)

Julian Strawther (Low Back Pain)



OUT:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/p4Uflw4jII — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 17, 2025

Of course, the Nuggets are still without Christian Braun, who will be sidelined for the next month or two, but upgrading the statuses of Jokic and Johnson certainly gives the team hope. Jokic, especially, was in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday with a seemingly recurring wrist issue, but the "probable" tag ahead of Monday's game suggests it is getting better.

Johnson was not as lucky as Jokic in their last game, as he did in fact miss his first contest of the season with this biceps strain that he sustained in their win over the LA Clippers last Wednesday. However, upgrading him to "questionable" rather than ruling him out is certainly optimistic.

Nuggets are feeling Jokic's impact

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It is no secret that Jokic is arguably the most valuable and impactful player in the NBA, and the Nuggets are really feeling his impact this season.

Jokic leads the NBA in offensive rating through 12 games, but not only that, three of his teammates also rank in the top five. Peyton Watson (2nd), Tim Hardaway Jr. (3rd), and Christian Braun (5th) are all some of the league's most efficient offensive players this season, and many would simply call that the Jokic effect.

Keeping Jokic healthy is undoubtedly the top priority for the Nuggets throughout their long season, so seeing his status already get upgraded from this wrist sprain is a great sign.

The Nuggets and Bulls are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday, and the Nuggets should expect to have Jokic on the floor with Johnson potentially returning to action as well.

