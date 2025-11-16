David Adelman Highlights Most Underrated Part of Nuggets' Roster

The Denver Nuggets are on a roll to start the first few weeks of the new NBA season.

They're fresh off their seventh-straight win of the year thanks to another double-digit win vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, have shot up the league standings as one of the hottest teams to start with a 10-2 record, and have shown their offseason of tweaks and improvements really was as productive as it was talked up to be.

But in the eyes of first-year head coach David Adelman, among all of the positive traits that have been put on display in the early motions of this season, there's one aspect that's gone a bit underrated that's been a pivotal factor in the Nuggets' sustained success: having such a steady trio of leaders in the form of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.

"That's what I think is the most underrated thing about our team is our three guys; our three leaders. Because you have a guy from Serbia, a guy from Canada, and a guy from the west coast... and they're all completely different, and they're all really cool people, and they're so inviting into that locker room," Adelman said after the Nuggets' win vs. the Timberwolves.

"And just because they're not screaming, and yelling, and telling you that they're great leaders, they are. And guys like to play with them because they play the right way, but they're also kind of cool to hang out with off the court too. So, we have a good thing going."

Especially during a night against the Timberwolves in which the Nuggets were without two key rotational pieces in Cam Johnson and Christian Braun, who are both dealing with their respective injuries, it was Denver's trio of stars that came up big to preserve their lengthy win streak.

Gordon put together a double-double worth 23 points and 10 rebounds. Murray had a double-double for himself for 23 points and 12 assists. Jokic conducted his usual dominance with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, keeping his otherworldly season-average of a triple-double well in tact.

Of course, the talent those three guys possess is undeniable; they won a championship less than three years ago as the most critical pieces to their Finals victory. But what also helps make the Nuggets' operation flow as seamlessly as it does is the trio's impact on winning, leading, and maintaining a dynamic force on the offensive end.

The Nuggets have had lineup changes and injuries to account for in the first three weeks of the year, but clearly, it hasn't affected the bottom line too much. Nine of their ten wins have been by 10 points or more. That's in large part due to the three guys at the top steering the ship in commanding fashion.

As long as Jokic, Murray, and Gordon are on the floor for the Nuggets, they're bound to win a fair share of games—which bodes well for Denver as they traverse through the next few games in weeks without a couple of starters.

