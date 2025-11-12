Nikola Jokic On Pace to Make NBA History After First 10 Games

The Denver Nuggets could not have gotten luckier in the 2014 NBA Draft by taking a chance on Nikola Jokic in the second round, as the Serbian center continues to cement his name among the league's greatest.

This season, Jokic has led the Nuggets to an 8-2 record through their first ten games and is setting historic marks on the way.

Jokic's historic efficiency

Through ten games, Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game, but more notably, is shooting a career-high 66.9% from the field. If this stands, Jokic will be the first player in NBA history to shoot over 65% from the field and 15+ field goal attempts per game.

Jokic's efficiency has always been on a historic level, but he has somehow turned it up a notch this season. After dropping 35 points on 16-19 shooting from the field in Denver's win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, head coach David Adelman explained what he saw that was different from Jokic this season.

"It reminds me of years back. He's had some wrist issues in the last couple years, and it just seems like he's really comfortable right now. 16 of 19 is absolutely insane. And he did it from all over the floor. There's not a lot of words to describe what he's doing right now," Adelman said.

New triple-double king?

On top of being historically efficient, Jokic is on pace to break Russell Westbrook's record for most triple-doubles in a single season. Of course, after posting four consecutive triple-doubles to start the season, Jokic was seemingly on track to shatter Westbrook's record of 42, but he has slowed down recently.

Jokic has posted a triple-double in just one of his last three games, but has still had six in his first ten. Despite the small sample size, Jokic is on pace to have 45 triple-doubles through 75 games this season. In other words, it would be shocking if Jokic did not break Westbrook's record after what he has shown through the first ten games of the season.

NIKOLA JOKIC OVER THE LAST 5 GAMES:



32.0 PPG

12.0 RPG

12.0 APG

2.0 SPG

72.7% FG

47.6% 3P

14.4 +/-

33.1 MPG



UNREAL NUMBERS — BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD. 🔥 https://t.co/Lbb0ErLVJk pic.twitter.com/WM9r3cnYYL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 12, 2025

Already broke Wilt's record

Jokic is seemingly setting new historic marks every week, and Tuesday's win was no different.

With 35 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists against the Kings, Jokic broke Wilt Chamberlain's record for most games in NBA history with 35+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists while shooting 80%+ from the field.

Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most games in NBA history with:



35+ PTS

10+ REB

5+ AST

80%+ FG pic.twitter.com/5lJYxnQTQT — Real Sports (@realapp) November 12, 2025

Jokic has become a statistical anomaly throughout his NBA career, and if he keeps it up this season, he should be well on his way to a fourth MVP award, becoming one of just six players to win four or more.

