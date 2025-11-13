Nuggets, Clippers Each List Two Key Starters on Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are heading in very different directions ahead of their matchup on Wednesday night. The Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak to improve to 8-2 on the season, while the Clippers have lost their last five to fall to just 3-7.

To make matters worse for the Clippers, they received devastating news before Wednesday's game.

After just six games with the Clippers, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his hip, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Just in: Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal has a fracture in his hip and will undergo season-ending surgery, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XrwyOTUdOo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2025

Clippers now down two starters

With Beal set to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season, the Clippers' injury luck continues to get worse. Joining him on the sideline for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets is star forward Kawhi Leonard, who is set to miss his fifth consecutive game with a right ankle sprain.

The Clippers will be severely short-handed against the Nuggets on Wednesday, as they are 0-4 without Leonard this season, and will now have to go the rest of their 2025-26 season without seeing their full potential.

Nuggets' full injury report

Nov 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a basket in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are certainly feeling an advantage with Leonard and Beal sidelined, but they have two starters listed on their injury report as well. The Nuggets have listed Aaron Gordon (left hamstring injury management) and Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) as probable against the Clippers.

On the second night of a back-to-back and going against a struggling Clippers team, it would not be shocking if the Nuggets opted to let Murray and/or Gordon have the game off as they battle through injuries. However, the probable tag certainly shows optimism ahead of Wednesday's game.

Before Tuesday's win over the Sacramento Kings, Nuggets head coach David Adelman hinted that it was in the cards for Murray or Gordon to play just one night of the back-to-back, asking "what's best for them?" Especially after the Nuggets have already won eight of their first ten games, they can afford to prioritize the health of their starters rather than forcing them onto the court to help win.

The Nuggets and Clippers are set to face off at 8:30 p.m. MT in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

More Denver Nuggets Content