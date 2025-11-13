Nuggets Rule Out Two Starters After In-Game Injuries vs. Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have been noticeably lucky to start their 2025-26 campaign with minimal injuries, outside of a couple of minor tweaks to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. However, their scratch-free trend came to an end on Wednesday night.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Nuggets traveled to face the LA Clippers, headlined by a dominant 25-point first quarter by Nikola Jokic to get Denver started with a bang. However, after that, things started to spiral for the Nuggets.

Two Nuggets starters suffered notable injuries in Wednesday's game, as both Cam Johnson and Christian Braun were ruled out of the contest in Los Angeles early.

Injury Update: Christian Braun (Left Ankle Injury) and Cam Johnson (Right Arm Strain) have both been ruled out for the remainder of the game — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 13, 2025

Cam Johnson's injury

Johnson left Wednesday's game in Los Angeles with a right arm strain, and while the Nuggets initially ruled him questionable to return, he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Johnson's night came to an end after just eight minutes, as the 29-year-old forward dropped just two points and three rebounds on 1-3 shooting from the field. Johnson has struggled to find his rhythm this season, and any injury will only hurt him as he tries to adjust to his new team.

Nov 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) before game against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of course, the Nuggets have the weapons to fill in for Johnson if he has to miss extended time, but the team certainly wants him to get as many reps as possible to help with his long-term outlook in Denver.

Christian Braun's injury

Braun left Wednesday's game early with a left ankle injury. Even though Braun returned to the game after the initial injury, he was ultimately pulled out for good after halftime.

Now Christian Braun's limping pretty hard. Harden stepped on his foot and caused an awkward landing.



That didn't look good. Braun's in a lot of pain. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) November 13, 2025

Braun finished his night after 16 minutes of action, posting six points, four rebounds, and four assists on perfect 2-2 shooting. Braun has been far from perfect to start his season after locking down a huge contract extension, but it is no secret how important he is to this Denver team.

If this is a long-term injury for Braun, the Nuggets could be in serious trouble, although they do have the pieces to fill in for him in the short term.

Regardless, this is not what the Nuggets wanted to see in Wednesday's matchup, and all they can do is hope that neither injury is serious, while the rest of the team still tries to pull off a road win in Los Angeles.

More Denver Nuggets Content