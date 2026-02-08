Nuggets' Jamal Murray Named Among 8 NBA 3-Point Contest Shooters

It looks like Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will be taking part in this year's NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

According to an announcement from the NBA, Murray will be among eight players suiting up for the 2026 State Farm 3-Point Contest, taking place next Saturday, February 14th, at 5 p.m. ET.

The 2026 State Farm 3-Point Contest field ⬇️



Saturday, Feb. 14 | 5 p.m. ET | NBC & Peacock



Former champ Devin Booker among five 2026 All-Stars.



Two-time winner Damian Lillard can match the record with a third title.



Kon Knueppel can become the first rookie to win the event. pic.twitter.com/W6cI4LdctJ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2026

It marks the first time that Murray will be competing in a 3-Point Contest throughout his NBA career, and he'll be suiting up next to some of the world's best shooters in an effort to claim the crown.

Alongside Murray, Devin Booker, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Bobby Portis, and Norman Powell will fill in as the other competitors in the mix.

It's a loaded field, and undoubtedly will be a challenging mountain for Murray to climb in order to claim that 3-Point Contest trophy in what will be his first-ever appearance. But nonetheless, it adds a bit further excitement for the Nuggets and fans heading into All-Star Weekend.

There likely hasn't been a better season for Murray to be selected to the 3-Point Contest action for All-Star, as it comes not only in the same year that the Nuggets' guard has been selected to his first All-Star Game as one of the top 24 players in the first half of the season, but also comes during his career-best campaign as well.

In 48 games played, Murray has averaged a career-high 26.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 48.8% from the field and a career-best 43.2% from three.

Clearly, the NBA felt as if Murray was more than worthy of a nod to compete in the 3-Point Contest action this season, and being on such a hot streak could bode well for his chances to come away victorious.

This year, there won't be any Stephen Curry in the mix, who hasn't participated since winning the event back in 2021, but there will be some fierce competitors against Murray, even if not the greatest shooter of all time.

Kon Knueppel is having one of the best rookie seasons shooting the basketball in NBA history. Guys like Tyrese Maxey and Norman Powell have had some career-best years of their own that could make them a threat worth keeping an eye on. And of the eight names likely capturing the most attention, Damian Lillard will look to claim his third-ever 3-Point Contest title in his first on-court appearance since tearing his Achilles tendon in 2025.

In the event Murray does come away with a 3-Point Contest crown, it would make him the first Nuggets player since Voshan Lenard in 2004 to win the event––marking 20-plus years of a player from Denver accomplishing said feat, and thus sets the stage for Murray to have a perfect opportunity to change that narrative come next weekend.

