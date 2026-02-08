Nikola Jokic Speaks on Historic Triple-Double in Nuggets-Bulls Game

After dropping three straight games, the Denver Nuggets got back in the win column by taking down the Chicago Bulls 136-120 on the road on Saturday night. This was exactly what the Nuggets needed to get back on track, and it was also what Nikola Jokic needed to climb up a highly esteemed NBA leaderboard.

Jokic stuffed the stat sheet on Saturday night with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 17 assists on 7-12 shooting from the field. With this performance, Jokic passed NBA legend Oscar Robertson for second place on the all-time triple-double leaderboard with 182 and counting.

After the game, Jokic talked about how he is just playing basketball the right way and how that mentality of trying to make the right play is helping him.

"It seems like it's doing good right now. I think that's the right way of playing basketball, and I hope I continue to play like that," Jokic said.

— AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) February 8, 2026

Jokic shows respect for Oscar Robertson

Jokic is climbing up the all-time rankings as he continues to accomplish feats like this one, as he is arguably the greatest statistical player in NBA history. Of course, there have been others before him who have stuffed the stat sheet at this level, including Robertson himself.

After passing Robertson on the all-time triple-double list, Jokic made sure to show respect for the legendary point guard.

"I think [Robertson is] a legendary player who's going to be remembered by any player who steps into this league. ... A global legend. Everyone knows who he is," Jokic said.

— NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2026

The game is evolving

Jokic now sits 26 triple-doubles shy of passing Russell Westbrook as the all-time leader, barring any more triple-doubles the Sacramento Kings guard might record. Jokic is sandwiched between two of the greatest point guards of all time on the triple-double list, showing how much of an anomaly he is to be doing this as a center.

"I think how the game is going on and how the modern basketball in the last couple years, that's my opinion, it's going to be positionless basketball, so everyone can do everything on the floor," Jokic said about doing this as a center. "I think there's going to be more and more players that can do a little bit of everything. That's a great answer, right?"

Jokic is a one-of-a-kind talent and has three MVP awards in the last five years to show for it. Amid another historic season, averaging 28.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game with 59.4/42.5/84.6 shooting splits, Jokic is making his case for another.

While he has the statistics to show that he is arguably the most skilled big man in league history, he is a couple more accolades away from truly being in the conversation as the greatest center to ever play.

