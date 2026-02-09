Nuggets Reportedly Want to Improve in One Key Area

The Denver Nuggets' roster is one with a lot of strengths and advantages, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

However, now embarking on the second half of their regular season slate, it looks as if the Nuggets are eager to impove and/or add onto another valuable skillset offensively in order to truly raise the ceiling of this roster to a championship caliber unit.

Per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, the Nuggets have "circled" ball-handling as an aspect of their lineup that they would like to improve, and have seemingly had their eyes on tweaking that area of their offense dating back to training camp.

"That said, one skillset the Nuggets have circled since training camp as an area they'd like to eventually improve is ball-handling, according to multiple league sources — as Adelman hinted at in Chicago."

Nuggets Looking to Upgrade Ball-Handling

The Nuggets have been one of the best in the business offensively this season in multiple areas. They're ranked first in the NBA for offensive rating (122.2), have the best shooting percentage from deep across the league (39.6%), and with two All-Stars to show for it in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, it's clear how powerful this team can be when scoring the basketball.

Yet, there could be necessary work to be done when it comes to that ball-handling that can help make this number-one scoring unit in the league even better.

Right now, the Nuggets have a handful of productive pieces in that department like Murray and Jalen Pickett, but still have room for one more contributor to come onboard that could be a rotational contributor with aspirated skillset.

Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets' Swiss Army knife forward, is another guy that can be a versatile offensive piece as a ball-handler and someone who can initiate offense on-ball. But with his current hamstring injury restricting his availability, it might make the Nuggets a bit more interested in adding outside talent to help assist that.



Could that mean the Nuggets are in search of that extra ball handler on the buyout market? It's certainly possible. Denver has an open roster spot on hand to dish out another traditional contract onboard the roster for the rest of the season, and another guard to run the second unit behind Jamal Murray might be a strong skill set to target.

Lonzo Ball has been a name that's generated recent buzz that could be a perfect fit for that mold, but there's also a chance he winds up with the Golden State Warriors instead. If not Ball, then the focus can turn towards another buyout candidate that becomes available.

Regardless, the Nuggets might not be done trying to get their roster ready before their hopeful postseason run comes, and in doing so, the focus might be squarely on getting this offense to take another step forward rather than trying to revamp their defense.

