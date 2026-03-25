Nikola Jokic Reacts to Historic Performance in Nuggets vs. Suns

The Denver Nuggets edged out a tight win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, as Nikola Jokic's game-winner lifted them to a 125-123 win on the road.

Jokic ultimately finished the night with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists, recording just the seventh such game in NBA history. This was Jokic's third career game with those numbers or better, while no other player in league history has more than one. Not only did Jokic stuff the stat sheet, but it was also his third-fastest triple-double, reaching the triple-double mark just seconds into the third quarter.

A PACKED STAT SHEET FOR THE JOKER IN THE WIN!



23 PTS

17 REB

17 AST

1 GW SHOT pic.twitter.com/69DfeIkMcu — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 25, 2026

After the game, Jokic downplayed his historic stat line, which has turned into a common occurrence, by saying, "It just happens."

"It's just that kind of game. We made a lot of shots in the first half, and guys were in their spots where they're supposed to—they were cutting, and I was just finding them. You know, it just happens," Jokic said.

Nikola Jokic speaks with Grant Liffmann after his triple double performance vs Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/Fm5B3URyEu — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 25, 2026

Jokic leads Nuggets to third straight win

The Nuggets desperately needed a win on Tuesday night, not only because they need to find a rhythm down the stretch, but because the Suns are a legitimate threat. While they might not be contending for a title this season, the Suns will be a tough playoff opponent for anyone, and the Nuggets needed to prove it to themselves that they can win those tight games.

Luckily, in what felt like a must-win game for Denver, Jokic stepped up.

"I think the flow of the game really fit me. The tempo, the pace, and we were making shots. The guys were getting open, and I didn't turn the ball over that much. I think everything kind of was working for me," Jokic said.

Of course, all the attention was on Jokic for his historic triple-double and game-winning shot, but the Nuggets had six players with 13 or more points. Denver's effort as a team has been incredible, especially during their three-game winning streak. Now, though, it's about staying consistent ahead of the playoffs.

Jokic was asked what the Nuggets' focus is for their final nine games of the season, saying the Nuggets need to stay healthy and play their brand of basketball.

"Try to stay healthy and try to play our brand of basketball, and try to do the little things with more detail and a little bit better," Jokic said. "So stay healthy and try to do your part a little bit better."

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they have a quick turnaround on a back-to-back, heading back home to Denver to host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. With minimal rest time, it will be another test for this Nuggets squad to help them prepare for the playoffs. If they can extend their winning streak to four games, despite a harsh schedule, it would certainly help build some momentum.

If Jokic can continue to dominate as he did in Phoenix on Tuesday night, though, then the Nuggets should not have many problems, regardless of who their opponent is or how much rest they got.