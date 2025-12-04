Nikola Jokic Reacts to Jamal Murray' 52-Point Performance

The Denver Nuggets eighth consecutive road win on Wednesday night, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-120 behind an incredible game from Jamal Murray.

In the win, Murray dropped 52 points on 19-25 shooting from the field and 10-11 from three-point range, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 52 with ten three-pointers on 75% shooting or better.

After the game, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic reacted to Murray's incredible performance.

"I mean, definitely," Jokic said when asked if it was fun to watch Murray get going like that. "How many threes did he get? It's really nice to see the ball going in. He was making some really good ones, so it was fun to watch for sure."

Jamal Murray shines with 52 points

This was an incredible performance from Murray, and the third regular-season 50+ point game of his career. On this level of efficiency, though, it is otherworldly.

However, to Jokic, it is nothing new.

"To be honest, I've played with him and have watched him for such a long time, I don't know if he does anything that impresses me anymore," Jokic admitted. "But let's say when he gets going and makes like two threes in a row, you can feel his confidence."

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT, JAMAL MURRAY.



52 POINTS.

10–11 FROM DEEP.

19–25 FROM THE FLOOR.



Denver grabs the road win & moves to 15-6 on the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xW4uAp3tDy — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2025

Of course, this is nothing new for Murray, as the star point guard even said that "that's been my whole career. Nothing new."

On the season, Murray is averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game with efficient 50.3/45.2/88.9 shooting splits, potentially making a case for his first career All-Star appearance. With Murray playing at this level to start the season, the Nuggets are much more difficult to stop.

"He was really good," Jokic continued about Murray's performance. "He had amazing energy. He was aggressive, the way that he was getting into the shots and shooting the ball. He was really impressive tonight."

Jokic and Murray have arguably crafted the NBA's best two-man game throughout after being teammates for nearly a decade. While they already have one championship to show for it, an improved supporting cast this season could help them get another one.

