Nuggets List 3 Starters on Injury Report for Timberwolves Game

The Denver Nuggets are riding a six-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they could be in for some trouble.

The Timberwolves are on a four-game winning streak of their own, and despite being on the second night of a back-to-back, could have a significant advantage over Denver for this matchup.

After Christian Braun and Cam Johnson both exited Denver's previous contest early due to injuries, the Nuggets are set to be short-handed against the Timberwolves on Saturday. However, those two injuries are the least of their concerns on Saturday after their latest injury report addition.

Nuggets' loaded injury report features Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets had favorable injury luck for their first ten games of the season, but they could potentially be down three starters for Saturday's matchup, including superstar center Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets have ruled out Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) and Cam Johnson (right biceps strain), while listing Nikola Jokic (left wrist sprain) as questionable.

Jokic missed 12 games last season with various injuries, and if the three-time NBA MVP does have to miss Saturday's contest, the Nuggets are better equipped to deal with his absence than they have ever been. By adding Jonas Valanciunas in the offseason, the Nuggets have a reliable center to fill in for Jokic when needed, and Saturday's game against a lengthy Timberwolves team could be his first big test in a Denver uniform.

Of course, it is hard to play without three starters, especially when one of them is the best player in the world, but the Nuggets have the potential to stay competitive even while short-handed. Still, they would love to have Jokic on the floor for Saturday's game.

Timberwolves' injury report

The Timberwolves have a much cleaner injury report than the Nuggets, with only one rotational player sidelined. The Timberwolves have ruled out Terrence Shannon Jr. due to a bone bruise in his left foot, as the young wing is expected to be sidelined for the next week.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, the Timberwolves were playing without superstar guard Anthony Edwards, leading to a 13-point Nuggets win in Minnesota. Now, the Timberwolves have the health edge over Denver, while still having their home-court advantage, making things much more difficult for the Nuggets as they look to extend their winning streak.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to face off at 6:00 p.m. MT in Minnesota on Saturday.

