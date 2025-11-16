Nuggets Announce Nikola Jokic's Official Status vs. Timberwolves

It looks like Nikola Jokic will be good to go for the Denver Nuggets' matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to the Nuggets' latest injury update, Jokic has been upgraded to active vs. Minnesota after dealing with a left wrist sprain that left him questionable.

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Timberwolves:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Low Back Pain)



OUT:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Cam Johnson (Right Biceps Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WtcyFxqTVO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 16, 2025

Heading into the contest, Nuggets head coach David Adelman would not have Jokic as a "game-time decision," but had a feeling he would ultimately be good to go. Now, Denver's injury report confirms it, and keeps the big man's attendance on the season at 100%.

Along with upgrading Jokic, the Nuggets have also elevated Julian Strawther vs. the Timberwolves, who was dealing with low back pain leading up to tip-off.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jokic's status upgrade comes as some welcomed positive injury news for the Nuggets in the wake of their latest developments surrounding Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson, who will both be sidelined for their respective injuries vs. Minnesota, and for each, will lead to a multiple-game absence.

Braun was recently announced to be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain vs. the LA Clippers, keeping him out until after Christmas Day.

For Johnson, who's is dealing with a biceps strain that also sparked against the Clippers, likely has a shorter timeline for his return to the floor, but will miss at least one game against the Timberwolves, and likely more.

Jokic's injury turns out to be a bit more minor compared to their other two starters, though. The Nuggets big man has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury throughout the past few years, but that's an issue stemming from his right wrist, not his left, that put him into question vs. Minnesota.

Through his 11 appearances so far, Jokic has averaged an outstanding 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.9 assists, shooting 68.4% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. He's currently leading the league in rebounds and assists through three weeks of the year, something that's never been done over the course of an entire regular season.

Against Minnesota, he'll have to keep the hot hand going in order to extend Denver's win streak to seven, especially without two of the Nuggets' more impactful starters on the floor.

