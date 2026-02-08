David Adelman Reacts to Nikola Jokic’s Triple-Double History

During the Denver Nuggets' latest outing, and win, against the Chicago Bulls, Nikola Jokic navigated his way deeper into the NBA history books.

In the Nuggets' 136-120 road win over the Bulls, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet for an impressive line of 22 points, 14 rebounds, 17 assists, and four blocks— making for the big man's 182nd all-time triple-double, and surpassing the one and only Hall of Fame guard, Oscar Robertson, to claim a top-two spot on the triple-double totem pole.

It's nothing new for Jokic to find his way to a historic stat line on any given night, but for this matchup in particular, this was no simple feat. The mark is a testament to just how elite the Nuggets big man has been throughout his peak performance, and now puts him behind only Russell Westbrook before becoming the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles.

A record-breaking edition of Joker'd tonight 🃏 pic.twitter.com/4Ne7w5A4G9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 8, 2026

David Adelman Speaks on Nikola Jokic's Historic Night

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman made sure to give his due credit to his three-time MVP, but also emphasized just how special it is for Jokic to pass a name like Robertson on the all-time leaderboards.

"For people out there, educate yourself about who Oscar Robertson is, and really take a deep dive into what he was, and how he changed the game at the guard position. And here is our center breaking that [record]," Adelman said.

"Obviously, [Russell Westbrook] is way out there. But it just speaks to the uniqueness of who he's been in our league, and it's changed what the position means to be a center. He's the ultimate positionless center in the history of the game. There's no arguing that. It's a treat to watch. Your center gets 17 assists in a basketball game, and it just doesn't happen unless it's him."

What Nikola's doing is quite literally game-changing pic.twitter.com/DXtkLxlrME — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 8, 2026

"So really, really proud to be here, to see it, and have seen him over this decade of what he's done. It's a legendary run, and to be in that conversation with Oscar and then pass him, it's just absolutely unbelievable what he's done."

For Jokic, it's just another day in the office when putting together numbers like he did against Chicago, similar to how impressive his production has been when he's on the floor all-season long.

Oct 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman directs center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

In terms of his distance from the king of the hill in Westbrook, he has the triple-double crown with 207 and counting. So, there's certainly a bit of a distance for Jokic to go before he's able to call himself the king.

However, at just 30 years of age and showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down any time soon, being on the verge of an MVP-level campaign once again, you can bet on Jokic likely being able to climb his way even further up the ladder in due time.

