Nikola Jokic Shows Love to Russell Westbrook After Return Game in Denver
The Denver Nuggets hosted the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, as a few players took on their former team for the first time since a bunch of change-ups over the offseason. Most notably, Kings point guard Russell Westbrook made his first return to Denver since leaving the Nuggets over the summer, and he certainly made a statement.
In a losing effort, Westbrook had his best game of the season, dropping 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 10-17 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range. After the game, Westbrook made it clear that it was the Nuggets that prompted their split-up in the offseason, and he certainly used Monday night to show them what they are missing.
After seeing Westbrook have a great performance against his former team, Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic had high praise for his recent teammate.
"Yes, I mean, it's always good to see Russ, especially because he was our teammate last year. Russ is probably — like for one year I think — me and him had a really good chemistry for such a short period of time. You know, he's a great player. He's a Hall of Famer, and it's always good to see him on the floor," Jokic said in his postgame press conference.
Westbrook's impact in Denver
Like Jokic said, he and Westbrook surprisingly created a very impactful tandem. As two of the greatest playmakers in the modern NBA, Jokic and Westbrook played off each other at a high level while the former MVP point guard was in Denver.
Through one season as a Nugget, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Despite having some inconsistencies, Westbrook came up huge in the playoffs for the Nuggets, especially in their first-round series win against the LA Clippers.
Many fans across the league thought Westbrook revived his career in a sense while with the Nuggets, but regardless, the two sides decided to part ways this offseason, and he found a new home in Sacramento.
Westbrook is now making a huge impact with the Kings, and while many Nuggets fans likely wish the energetic veteran was still in Denver, he still has plenty of respect from his former teammates.
