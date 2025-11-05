Nuggets Reveal Optimistic Injury Report Before Heat Game
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are set to face off on Wednesday night, as both teams look to build some momentum after picking up wins in their last outings.
The Nuggets, on paper, should have a leg up on the Heat, but anything can happen on any given night. The Heat are on the last leg of a four-game road trip before returning home for nearly two weeks, which can either be used as motivation to finish off their road trip with a statement, or it could work in the Nuggets' favor, as Miami is drained after being on the road.
Luckily for the Nuggets, they remain one of the healthiest teams in the NBA, as no player in their nine-man rotation has missed a game yet this season. That trend should continue on Wednesday night, although star point guard Jamal Murray has landed on the injury report again.
Jamal Murray's status, Nuggets full injury report
The Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray as probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat with left calf tightness. This is the third consecutive game that Murray has been listed on the injury report with calf tightness, but it has not held him out of any contests.
However, many wonder if the injury is bothering Murray. After getting off to one of his best starts ever, Murray has come back down to Earth in his last three games. In his last three, Murray is averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game with just 43.5/23.5 shooting splits, which are all significant drops from his first three games of the season.
The Nuggets have ruled out DaRon Holmes II, Curtis Jones, and Tamar Bates on G League assignments.
Who's out for the Heat?
The Heat remain without Tyler Herro (left ankle) and Terry Rozier (not with team) for Wednesday's game, while also ruling out all three of their two-way players. Rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis has yet to make his NBA debut, but is listed as questionable against the Nuggets with a right groin strain.
The Heat have made Nikola Jovic (right hip) and Norman Powell (right groin) available for Wednesday's contest, despite the two dealing with their respective injuries.
Even though they have been banged up to start the season, the Heat are 4-3 through seven games and are coming off a huge road win against the LA Clippers. Of course, the Nuggets present the Heat with a significant test, but there is no guarantee that Denver is walking out of Wednesday's game with a win.
The Nuggets and Heat are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Wednesday.
