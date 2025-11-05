Nuggets Hit With New Injury Ahead of Heat Matchup
The Denver Nuggets have a new name of mention on ther injury report facing the Miami Heat.
According to the Nuggets' latest injury report update, Julian Strawther has been listed as probable with low back pain.
He's one of two names to be listed on the Nuggets' injury report before their home matchup against the Heat, joining starting guard Jamal Murray, who's also listed as probable due to a calf injury.
It's far from anything serious for either Strawther or Murray leading up to tip-off against their 2023 NBA Finals opponent in the Heat, and with their probable status, keeps them likely to be ready to go once the action gets going in Ball Arena.
Nuggets' Julian Strawther Listed as Probable vs. Heat
Strawther, one of the Nuggets' depth pieces on the wing now in his third year with Denver, has been active in four games thus far this year, posting just over five minutes a night in those showings. He's averaged 3.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in the games he's been active.
Last season, Strawther came out to be a welcomed surprise in his sophomore campaign, averaging a strong 9.0 points a night on 43.2% shooting from the field, averaging just over 21 minutes a night. Not quite the same level of production early on into his 2025-26 season, but nothing to sound any alarms over in the initial sample size.
If Strawther weren’t available to go against Miami, it'd put a bit more responsibility in the hands of the Nuggets' other pieces in the second unit who can play on the wing like Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Peyton Watson, all of whom have had their strong moments in the early window of this season.
But as of now, Strawther seems likely to suit up against the Heat for the Nuggets' first meeting against them this season, tipping off at 7 p.m. MT, where Denver will try to jump up to their fifth victory on the new year against a Miami team that's come out a bit hotter than expected at 4-3 in its first seven.
