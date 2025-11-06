Top 3 Performers From Nuggets' Win Over Heat
It is hard to win games without your two best players, but that is what the Miami Heat had to attempt on Wednesday night. The Denver Nuggets played host to the Heat, who were already without star guard Tyler Herro heading into the game, and an in-game injury to All-Star center Bam Adebayo just eight minutes in certainly made matters worse.
Taking advantage of a short-handed Heat team, the Nuggets scored 32+ points in each of the first three quarters to ultimately defend their home court with a 122-112 win. Although it was far from a pretty game for Denver, they showed resilience by winning despite committing more turnovers and shooting worse from the field and three-point line.
The Nuggets got some much-needed impressive performances from a few key players. Here were their top three performers from Wednesday night's win over the Heat, including a couple of honorable mentions.
HM. Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson
The Nuggets got a great second-quarter performance out of Aaron Gordon, who dropped 11 points in the period with a +10 impact to help Denver take control of the game. He finished with 24 points and six rebounds, and despite being the team's second-leading scorer on the night, a few other guys were slightly more impressive.
Despite not making a shot and finishing with just two points, Peyton Watson notched ten rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in just 17 minutes of action. Watson continues to shine on the defensive end and is making a huge impact in possibly his last season as a Nugget.
3. Christian Braun
Despite a poor shooting night, finishing 5-14 from the field and 0-3 from deep with 11 points, Christian Braun found every other possible way to make an impact. Braun posted eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in Wednesday's win, making plays on both sides of the ball.
Of course, the Nuggets want Braun to have fewer off-nights shooting the ball, but if he can continue to make this type of all-around impact, then it certainly makes up for however many shots he misses. Braun's +14 was the second-highest on the team, trailing only Nikola Jokic.
2. Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Nuggets have not been the best team shooting the ball this season, ranking 19th in the league in three-point percentage and 23rd in three-point makes heading into Wednesday's game. That trend continued, as they knocked down just 11 of their 40 attempts from beyond the arc (27.5%), but Tim Hardaway Jr. gave them some life in that department.
Hardaway Jr. finished with 18 points in 24 minutes off the bench, shooting 7-12 from the field and 4-9 from three-point range. While Hardaway Jr. quieted down after a strong first quarter, his sharpshooting certainly made up for an off-night by Jamal Murray, who shot just 1-8 from deep. In fact, if you take Hardaway Jr. out of the equation, the Nuggets would have shot just 22% from beyond the arc.
The veteran guard is now shooting 44.7% from three, and this shooting expertise off the bench could not be more important for this Nuggets team.
1. Nikola Jokic
Of course, Nikola Jokic would find himself at the peak of the "top performers of the night" nearly every game, but he was simply exceptional on Wednesday. In the win, Jokic dropped 33 points, 15 rebounds, 16 assists, and three steals on 12-18 shooting from the field, notching his fifth triple-double through the first seven games of the season.
Jokic was a head and shoulders above the rest of the players on the floor in Denver on Wednesday, and he seemed to be envisioning a Thanksgiving feast when Adebayo left with an injury. Miami's young backup center, Kel'El Ware, undoubtedly had his hands full trying to slow down Jokic, and it went about as anyone would have expected.
The Nuggets and NBA as a whole have gotten used to incredible performances like this from Jokic, but it should not be normal what the Serbian three-time MVP is able to do night in and night out.
The Nuggets are now moving on to face the Golden State Warriors at home on Friday night.