Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon’s Final Status vs. Pacers
The Denver Nuggets will be down some serious firepower in the second leg of their back-to-back vs. the Indiana Pacers.
According to a recent injury report update, the Nuggets will be without both guard Jamal Murray (calf) and forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) vs. the Pacers.
It'll be the first missed game for both of the Nuggets' starters throughout the early part of this season.
Their names popped up as questionable before tip-off following their win the previous night against the Golden State Warriors, and were reported to have been a 50-50 shot to play after going through their pre-game warm-ups.
However, in the end, it looks like the Nuggets taking the safe approach with Murray and Gordon, and will have them step to the side for at least one night.
Nuggets Rule Out Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon
Murray and Gordon have gotten off to a strong start to their 2025-26 season for Denver. Murray is averaging his career-best in points per game on track for a potential first-time All-Star campiang, while Gordon has continued to find his groove as the Nuggets' Swiss Army knife as a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.
Now with both sidelined, David Adelman will be forced to make some short-term rotation adjustments against the Pacers.
Look for offseason addition Bruce Brown to potentially get called up as the Nuggets' starting point guard for the night against Indiana, while in the frontcourt, fourth-year forward Peyton Watson could be the name elevated in place of Gordon thanks to his size, length, and defensive upside.
As for Nikola Jokic, though, he's primed to be active and ready to go, per usual, and now gets to shoulder a bit more of the responsibility throughout a night that the Nuggets will be down with two of their best players.
The Pacers will also be without a few notable pieces of their own rotation, including Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and T.J. McConnell, who are all sidelined with their own respective injuries against Denver. Simply, a short-handed outlook for both sides.
Tip-off between the Nuggets and Pacers lands at 7 p.m. inside Ball Arena, where Denver will attempt to rattle off victory number four in a row.
