Nuggets' Injury Report vs. Suns Continues Hopeful Trend

The Denver Nuggets have another clean slate against the Phoenix Suns.

Feb 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Coming off a crushing overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, the Denver Nuggets are gearing up to face another Pacific Division opponent. The Nuggets are set to host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday for Ball Arena's first action of the 2025-26 season.

The Suns have started their season 1-1, most recently losing to the LA Clippers in dominant fashion on Friday night. Now, the Suns are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back in another unfavorable matchup.

The Nuggets were lucky enough not to rule any players out for their season opener against the Warriors, and even though it resulted in a loss, that is a great way to start the season. For Saturday's game against the Suns, that favorable trend is continuing.

Nuggets' clean injury report

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive game, the Nuggets have no injuries to report.

After ending the 2024-25 season with what felt like a mountain of injuries that hit at the same time, it is great for the Nuggets to start the new season with a clean slate. Of course, managing their players' health is the tricky part in a long 82-game season, but starting with no injuries is better than what most teams across the NBA can say, including the Suns.

Suns are not as lucky

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker
Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Suns made a blockbuster move to trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, and in return, received a package centered around Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. While Brooks has actually been impressive through two games with his new team, Green has yet to make his Suns debut.

Unfortunately for the Suns, they will still have to wait for Green. Ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, the Suns have ruled out Jalen Green with a right hamstring strain, along with standout center Mark Williams, due to right knee injury management.

Phoenix being down two key players against the Nuggets certainly does not help their case against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and company, although a team built around Devin Booker can still make some noise regardless.

The Nuggets and Suns are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. MT on Saturday in Denver.

