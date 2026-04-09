Nuggets Reach Longest Win Streak in 13 Years With Grizzlies Game

The Denver Nuggets had a very inconsistent first 60 games of the 2025-26 season, filled with various injuries, defensive concerns, and late-game lapses. However, with the playoffs right around the corner, they have found a rhythm.

By taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 136-119 at home on Wednesday night, the Nuggets picked up their tenth straight win. This is Denver's longest winning streak since the 2012-13 season, when they strung together 15 consecutive wins.

Prior to this hot streak, the Nuggets' longest winning streak of the season was seven games in November, when they still had a fully healthy rotation. Even during this ten-game winning streak, the Nuggets have been banged up, with key reserves like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones missing time.

Just keep stacking pic.twitter.com/DxmFzyyAnl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 9, 2026

Nuggets dominate the Grizzlies... sort of

Of course, all eyes are on their long winning streak, but what led to Wednesday's much-needed win over the Grizzlies? Fortunately for the Nuggets, Memphis was severely shorthanded, with just nine available players, including four on 10-day contracts. Before the Nuggets even arrived at Ball Arena, they had a significant leg up on the Grizzlies, yet Memphis gave Denver a little scare.

The Grizzlies actually led the Nuggets by four points at halftime after an impressive 39-point second quarter, striking fear into the hearts of Denver fans as they were trending toward one of the worst losses in franchise history. Fortunately, the team pieces things together in the second half.

The Nuggets outscored the Grizzlies 39-22 in the third quarter to regain control of the game and ultimately avoid the upset. In the win, they were led by Jamal Murray with 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 5-10 shooting from deep, while Nikola Jokic dropped his 34th triple-double of the season with 14 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists on just 5-8 shooting from the field.

While the final score suggests the Nuggets blew out the Grizzlies, it certainly did not feel that way. With just two more games left in the regular season, the Nuggets cannot afford to have a performance like that when the stakes are elevated.

The Grizzlies' leading scorers were Cedric Coward with 27, Lucas Williamson and Taylor Hendricks with 16 apiece, and Toby Okani and Walter Clayton Jr. each with 15. No knock on these guys, as they are all NBA players earning minutes in a regular season game, but that group giving the Nuggets all they can handle should be a slight embarrassment to the Denver team.

Still, the result is the only thing that matters for the Nuggets as they fight for the third seed in the West standings. They now sit 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets for third place, controlling their own destiny ahead of the postseason.

Extending their winning streak to ten games is a huge feat for the Nuggets, and with marquee matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs left on their schedule, they have the opportunity to head into the playoffs with maximized momentum.