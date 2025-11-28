Nuggets Send Down Player to G League Before Spurs Game

The Denver Nuggets have sent down one player from their main roster to their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, before taking on their fourth NBA Cup game of the year against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a team announcement, the Nuggets have sent DaRon Holmes II back to the G League after elevating him to their main roster earlier in the week.

DaRon Holmes Sent Down to Grand Rapids Gold

Holmes has yet to truly crack the Nuggets' rotation in his 2025-26 campaign, acting as his rookie year following his season-ending injury after when he was first drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

So far this season, Holmes has appeared in two regular-season games for the Nuggets, with just four total minutes in garbage time to his name. He's made one three-point shot on one attempt in Denver's second game of the year vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets player DaRon Holmes II (14) poses for a picture during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's a bit surprising to see the Nuggets opt to keep Holmes, their first round pick from just a year ago, in the G League for an extended time, rather than give him a bit of run in the rotation– especially considering the recent injuries Denver's suffered from in the form of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon.

Both Braun and Gordon, two pivotal pieces of their starting lineup and their makeup defensively, might not be ready to go until the 2026 calendar year. So if there was a time to see what their young talent like Holmes residing on the bench could do in order to keep their depth afloat in the meantime, perhaps now could be an ideal moment to do so.

With the size and athleticism he offers at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds, Holmes could have the fit of eventually being a quality two-way forward, and in due time, be a solid backup to roll out behind someone like Gordon or Cam Johnson in the second unit. Or, he could be a complementary fill-in for similar injury troubles as Denver is dealing with now.

But for now, and heading into their upcoming game against the Spurs for a chance to lift into the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup, Holmes will be working with the Gold, and continue to await his opportunity as the early motions of this season unravel.

Instead of Holmes being the one to fill in for the Nuggets' injury woes in the frontcourt, look for Peyton Watson to continue finding a considerable role for Denver, especially on the defensive end, along with recent undrafted standout Spencer Jones, as he keeps carving out a nice role himself with 15-20 minutes a night while being a positive presence on the defensive side of the ball.

