Nuggets Unexpectedly Downgrade Aaron Gordon's Status for Pelicans Game

The Denver Nuggets have one of the deepest teams in the NBA this season, as the franchise has given three-time MVP Nikola Jokic the most help he has ever had in his career. Headlining his supporting cast is standout forward Aaron Gordon, who is putting together a career year as the team's third option.

The Nuggets have heavily relied on Gordon on both ends of the floor, but they might have to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night without him.

After initially being left off the injury report, the Nuggets unexpectedly downgraded Gordon to questionable for Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans due to bilateral hamstring injury management.

Nuggets list Aaron Gordon as questionable

Gordon has already missed one game for Denver this season, as he sat for the second night of a back-to-back in early November. While his potential absence against the Pelicans may not seem like much, it could be very costly.

Despite the Pelicans' underwhelming 2-12 record, they are a talented team led by star forward Zion Williamson. When the Nuggets and Pelicans matched up earlier in the season, Williamson was held to just 11 points in a dominant Denver win. Who was the defender who shut down Williamson? Aaron Gordon.

"Aaron Gordon did such a great job. Zion is a load, man. There's only a few human beings walking around who can deal with Zion Williamson, and Aaron is one of them," Nuggets head coach David Adelman said after the Nuggets' win over the Pelicans on October 29. "We're so blessed to have him in those situations."

Sure, the Nuggets should still be able to take care of business with or without Gordon on the floor, but his absence could certainly be more impactful than many would initially think.

Luckily for Denver, even if Gordon does have to miss Wednesday's game, the Pelicans have also listed Zion Williamson as questionable due to a left hamstring strain, while they are also playing without Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, and potentially, Saddiq Bey.

The Nuggets would love to have Gordon available, especially if Williamson suits up, but this loaded Denver team certainly has a leg up on the 2-12 Pelicans regardless.

