David Adelman Breaks Down What Led to Nuggets' Loss vs. Bulls

The Denver Nuggets' extensive seven-game winning streak finally came to an end on their home floor against the Chicago Bulls, dropping them to an overall 10-3 on the year.

For the Nuggets, it was far from their worst outing in what ended up being a narrow one-score loss. Nikola Jokic had his way as he typically does with 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. Cam Johnson finally turned a corner for a productive night. Jamal Murray had 34 himself, and Denver shot nearly 40% as a whole from three.

But the issues that led to Denver's demise against the Bulls, for head coach David Adelman, stemmed mainly on the defensive side of the ball.

"Pick and pop killed us, we were late on rotations. We tried different things with it. To their credit, they just kept going back there," Adelman said after the Nuggets' loss. "We had some really good possessions in the fourth quarter, unfortunately Vuc [Nikola Vucevic] got the last one off. We did not get back to him in time, that was the issue."

It would be Bulls veteran center Nikola Vucevic to ice this one out for the Bulls in the final moments––thanks to a late three-pointer to take Chicago up by two possessions that Denver couldn't end up recovering from.

The Nuggets even rallied to a positive fourth quarter where they outscored the Bulls by nearly double digits, but with the resilience that the Bulls showcased, it's what led to Denver coming up short for a rare loss.

"Then, they just kept putting their head down. It wasn't like, 50 in the paint is not a crazy number, but I thought they were the aggressor the whole game, just the way they played. And then honestly the defense is one thing, you can't go three for 13 in fast break opportunities. And in a game where that team plays upbeat and fast, 14 points is not enough in fast break categories."

"Really sloppy on the break. So, we had some negatives and again we fought and had a chance at the end there. Just did not have enough."

The Nuggets have wound up being one of the more effective teams on the defensive end through the first month of the season–– ranking third in the NBA for defensive rating, with several players on the roster showcasing some strong two-way ability.

However, this one against the Bulls was a blip on the radar that their defensive trends didn't quite continue. The Bulls had six names in double-figures, led by the prowess of Josh Giddey with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and now leaves the Nuggets a bit further back in their race for first place in the conference.

