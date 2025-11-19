Nikola Jokic Leads NBA in Two Major Stats Amid Historic Season

The Denver Nuggets snapped their seven-game winning streak with a near loss to the Chicago Bulls, moving to 10-3 on the season.

Of course, the Nuggets are playing exceptionally well as a team, and head coach David Adelman has certainly proven his value, but Nikola Jokic is who has taken this Denver team over the hump. Now, that is potentially the most obvious observation of all time, but do people realize exactly how great Jokic has been this season?

Through 13 games this season, Jokic is leading the NBA in rebounds per game (13.4) and assists per game (11.1), as he is on track to become the first player in league history to lead both statistical categories in the same season since Wilt Chamberlain did so in the 1967-68 season.

Nov 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Best statistical player in NBA history?

Jokic is arguably the biggest statistical anomaly the NBA has ever seen, as there is no real weakness in his offensive game. Sure, he can be underwhelming on defense, but what he lacks on that end of the floor he makes up for with the ball in his hands.

Not only is Jokic leading the league in rebounds and assists, but he is also scoring 29.2 points per game, which is the seventh-highest in the NBA. Jokic is literally doing it all for the Nuggets, and is currently averaging a triple-double for the second consecutive season.

Of course, Jokic needs to keep his stats up for the entire season to officially make history, such as joining Chamberlain as the only players to lead the NBA in rebounds and assists in the same season, but there is minimal doubt that he will be able to.

Nikola Jokic this month:



34.8 PPG (1st in NBA)

12.8 RPG (2nd in NBA)

11.3 APG (2nd in NBA)

67/48/86%



Yes, he's averaging a 35-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/K5uXU7QndL — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2025

In November alone, Jokic has averaged 34.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 11.3 assists per game while shooting 67.3% from the field and 47.5% from three-point range. With back-to-back Western Conference Player of the Week awards to show for it, Jokic is having one of the most dominant stretches of his career.

Of course, none of this matters if the Nuggets are not able to compete for a title, but luckily, Jokic's impact goes much further than the stat sheet.

