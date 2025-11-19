Nuggets Rule Out Two Players on Injury Report vs. Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets have just two names on their injury report before facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here's the full injury report outlook for both sides heading into the matchup:

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

– G Christian Braun: OUT (ankle)



– G Julian Strawther: OUT (back)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

– F Zion Williamson: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)



– F Saddiq Bey: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)



– G Jordan Poole: OUT (quad)



– F Karlo Matkovic: OUT (calf)



– G Dejounte Muray: OUT (Achilles)

In all, a pretty healthy outlook for the Nuggets, and a handful of inactives for the Pelicans that gives Denver the early advantage on paper.

Nuggets Rule Out Two Players

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) passes the ball under pressure from New Orleans Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic (17) and center Derik Queen (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Julian Strawther, the Nuggets' third-year wing, is primed to miss his second-straight game due to low back pain, taking a slight hit to Denver's depth.

Through the nine games that Strawther's played this season, he's averaged 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just under 10 minutes a night— a bit of a step back from what was a solid second-year jump during his last campaign, but a long season sits ahead to turn those numbers around.

Christian Braun is the other inactive for the Nuggets, which shouldn't come as a surprise. His ankle sprain will keep him out of the mix until after Christmas Day, and leaves Denver without a key piece in their starting five in the meantime.

Without Braun in the starting five, Peyton Watson appears to be the most likely player to step up in his place to take those reps.

One notable name that's omitted from the Nuggets' update, though, is forward Cam Johnson, who's been dealing with a lingering bicep injury that's kept him on the injury report through the past week as either out of questionable, but now has no designation for their matchup against the Pelicans.

Pelicans Have Two Players Questionable

Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Pelicans also have their own notable injuries worth paying attention to, with the biggest being Zion Williamson, who's been upgraded to questionable after missing the past eight games of the season with a hamstring strain.

When Williamson's been healthy this year, he's played in five games to average 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field— and could be a major get for the Pelicans' lineup if he's good to go.

Saddiq Bey, the Pelicans' veteran sharpshooter, is also set to have a questionable designation with an ankle sprain, who has averaged over 12 points per game while shooting 40% from three across the first month of the season.

Williamson and Bey's status will be worth keeping an eye on before tip-off lands on Wednesday at 6 PM MT, kicking off the first of a short two-game win streak for a Nuggets team looking to come back from their latest loss.

More Denver Nuggets Content