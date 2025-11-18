3 Key Takeaways From Nuggets' Nail-Biting Loss to Bulls

The Denver Nuggets suffered a nail-biting loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night that came down to a half-court heave from Nikola Jokic in an attempt to force overtime. The Bulls came into Denver to pick up a 130-127 win, marking the Nuggets' first home loss of the season.

Here are a few key takeaways from the Nuggets' loss that drops them to 10-3 on the season.

1. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray put on 4Q masterclass

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been special to start their 2025-26 campaigns, but Monday night's game might have been their best combined performance of the season. Despite the loss, Jokic finished with 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Murray was right behind him with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

However, the fourth quarter is where the stars came to life.

Jamal Murray says this night is not over pic.twitter.com/hwVBC2Judg — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) November 18, 2025

After a surprisingly poor third quarter, the Nuggets had some work to do in the fourth, and that is where Murray really put on a show. Murray dropped 18 of his 36 points in the final period, shooting 6-foot-8 from the field. Jokic also contributed 11 in the fourth, as the duo scored all but five of Denver's fourth-quarter points.

In a grueling contest against a gritty Bulls team, the Nuggets had their hands full and needed their stars to carry them to even have a chance. Still, despite their incredible fourth-quarter efforts, they fell short.

2. Can't win them all

The Nuggets went into Monday's game on a seven-game winning streak with no home losses on the season. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, both of those trends were snapped, and Denver moves to 10-3 on the season.

The Nuggets undoubtedly gained some confidence after starting 10-2 on the year and building an impressive win streak, but it was only a matter of time until they suffered another loss.

In a long 82-game season, nobody can expect the Nuggets to win every game. However, even their losses are looking good. The Nuggets' three losses have come by six points, two points, and three points, respectively, while all but one of their ten wins have been by double-digits. Despite picking up their third loss of the season, the Nuggets have looked incredible.

3. Nuggets' bench sells the game?

The Nuggets have consistently had one of the best bench units in the NBA this season, but Monday night would suggest otherwise.

Denver's starters dominated Monday's game against the Bulls, but a huge second-quarter swing completely changed the game. The Bulls went on a 16-2 run in the first three minutes of the second quarter against Denver's bench unit, and even though the Nuggets' starters were able to claw back from the deficit before halftime, it seemingly messed with the team's lineup decisions.

After that huge Bulls run, Jonas Valanciunas did not see the floor for the rest of the game, finishing his night with a -15 rating in just five minutes of action.

Nov 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts to a charging foul in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver's bench combined for just nine points, led by Tim Hardaway Jr. with four points on 2-8 shooting through 16 minutes. The Nuggets also had four bench players have a -15 rating or worse, with Jalen Pickett being the only positive player in the second unit at +9 in ten minutes of action.

The Nuggets undoubtedly expect more from their bench, and it is unfortunate that they let a game where Jokic and Murray combined for 70 points slip away.

The Nuggets will now move on to a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

