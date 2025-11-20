Nuggets Rule Out Another Starter vs. Pelicans Due to Injury

The Denver Nuggets are bound to be without a couple of pieces in their starting lineup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to a Nuggets injury report update, forward Aaron Gordon has been downgraded from questionable to out vs. the Pelicans with a hamstring injury.

It's listed as bilateral hamstring injury management for Gordon, who was a late entry on Denver's injury report, which will take him out of the action against New Orleans for the Nuggets' second meeting against them this season.

Aaron Gordon Ruled Out vs. Pelicans

It's effectively Gordon's second-missed game so far this season. He missed his first just under two weeks ago in a one-game absence vs. the Indiana Pacers, and will be out of the mix for another minor scratch.

He joins other Denver starter, Christian Braun, on the sidelines for this one that makes for a couple of key absences for the Nuggets to endure, who remains out until at least Christmas Day with an ankle sprain. Julian Strawther also remains out for the Nuggets with low back pain as another hit to their rotation.

Gordon's absence doesn't seem to be near as drastic, but in the short-term, leaves the Nuggets without their best two-way force in the rotation.

During Gordon's season so far with the Nuggets, he's averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting highly efficient splits, 53.6% from the field and 45.2% from three.

Without Gordon, it means that the Nuggets will also be forced to make more starting lineup adjustments for their changes as-is from losing Braun.

As to who could be elevated into the starting lineup, Peyton Watson remains likely to get the call-up as a versatile wing defender, along with veteran Tim Hardaway Jr., who's stepped up as a starter multiple times already this season amid injuries to Gordon and Cameron Johnson.

The Nuggets have proven capable of taking down the Pelicans once already this year, beating them 122-88 in their fourth game of the regular season, albeit in a game that they had all starting pieces healthy and active.

This time, they'll be tasked with overcoming a couple of key absences in their rotation. hoping to rebound from their last loss against the Chicago Bulls that put an end to their extensive seven-game winning streak.

