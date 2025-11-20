Nuggets Should Sign Former Fan-Favorite After Being Waived By Pacers

The Denver Nuggets have started their 2025-26 campaign with an 11-3 record through 14 games, most recently taking down the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. The Nuggets are in a great position, as three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is playing some of the best basketball of his career, while his supporting cast is stepping up across the board.

However, the Nuggets have an open roster spot, and the injury bug seems to be hitting them. With Christian Braun set to miss the next several weeks and a couple of other key players getting banged up, the Nuggets could turn to free agency to bring in some extra depth.

Luckily for Denver, a familiar face is expected to hit the open market. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly waiving Monte Morris to sign forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, as the former Nuggets guard will hit free agency, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Indiana Pacers are planning to waive guard Monte Morris and sign forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell ESPN. Robinson-Earl has averaged 5.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over two 10-day hardship deals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2025

Through six games with the Pacers this season, Morris averaged 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, but many still look back to his days in Denver. Morris spent the first five years of his NBA career with the Nuggets, where he had a couple of strong seasons.

In his last year in Denver, the 2021-22 season, Morris averaged a career-high 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 74 starts, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from deep.

Why Nuggets should consider bringing Morris back

Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) reacts after being issued a technical foul against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

While Morris' productivity has dropped since the Nuggets traded him to the Washington Wizards, he could be a valuable bench piece for Denver. To back up star point guard Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have Bruce Brown, who is much better when he is not handling the ball, and Jalen Pickett, who is not very impactful overall.

Sure, Morris is not the player he used to be when he was Denver's starting point guard, but for a team with no legitimate backup at that position, it would not hurt to bring back a familiar face.

At worst, the Nuggets would bring back a player who the franchise, his teammates, and the fanbase seemed to love, and at best, he would become an impactful player in the rotation. Especially as the Nuggets get hit with some injuries, it would not be a bad idea to give Morris a non-guaranteed deal.

