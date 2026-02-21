Tim Hardaway Jr. Had One-Word Takeaway on Nuggets' Win vs Blazers

The Denver Nuggets took home a dominating effort against the Portland Trail Blazers in their second leg of a back-to-back on the road, claiming their highest point total of the season in a commanding 54-point blowout, 157-103.

It was a night for the Nuggets that nearly every key rotational player on the floor had a notable impact on the offensive end. Everyone in the starting five had double-digit points, Nikola Jokic led the way with 32 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. was the biggest standout within the second unit following his own 19-point outing on 63.6% shooting from the field.

As to why the Nuggets' offense was so dominant against Portland? Hardaway Jr. had one clear takeaway for how it happened: defense.

"I think it started with the defense," Hardaway Jr. said postgame. "Defense, definitely just making sure that we got stops. We knew that all five guys on their team crash the glass."

"So, we just need to do a great job of just boxing them out, knowing that if we get the ball, we get easy runouts, easy leakouts, and easy baskets."

Nuggets' Defense Exceled Against Blazers in 54-Point Win

The game acted as a much-needed lift for a Nuggets team that had been struggling throughout the month of February. And to take control in such a one-sided affair like the team did against the Trail Blazers, it makes the end result of a 50-plus point blowout just a bit sweeter.

Especially for a team like Denver that has had its ups and downs on the defensive end all season, to show that this group does have the capability to become well-rounded on both ends of the floor, the confidence jumps even higher within the locker room–– but also clearly defines what's being strived for as the year presses forward.

Feb 20, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Hardaway Jr. knows that when the Nuggets can not only defend at a high rate, but rebound like they did in Portland, the offense is bound to come around to generate plays on both ends, and that overwhelming success can continue.

"Feels great, but we know moving forward what we have to do, what type of basketball we have to play," Hardaway Jr. said. "We set our identity as far as how we played today on the defensive end. We know we're going to score the ball, but just doing a great job of just holding our own individually, getting stops, getting deflections, and being disruptive on that on the floor."

"We knew the big fella down there for them [Donovan Clingan]; he leads the league in offensive rebounds. So, I think we just made a concerted effort to make sure that we rebound, make it hard for him to not give them extra possessions, and our guards coming in, helping the bigs out. "

Perhaps now that the Nuggets have taken the lid off for their first win following the All-Star break, the victory can act as a spark for Denver moving deeper into the final weeks of the regular season.