Nikola Jokic Not Changing Approach for All-Star Game

Don't count on Nikola Jokic bringing 110% to this year's All-Star Game.

Instead, he's going to play like he does every year.

The Denver Nuggets star was asked about how he thinks this year's new All-Star format between Team USA and Team World could help aid some better competition. And while the new set-up could help stoke the fire for others, Jokic will be taking the floor for this All-Star Game like he always does.

"I think we're going to see tomorrow. For me, I'm going to play like I played every year," Jokic said on Saturday. "So I think -- I think we don't -- how to say this. I'm going to play how I play every year. I'm not sure that it is going to bring another fire to me, no, because I play every game same. So to me, not."

Nikola Jokic Not Changing Intensity for All-Star Game

Jokic has been a part of his fair share of All-Star outings; this year makes for the eighth selection of his career. Through those performances, Jokic has had a few viral moments, but nothing that really stands out to set the tone for a high-energy, high-intensity performance like you'd see in the NBA playoffs.

With that in mind, this year will likely end up a bit similar on Jokic's behalf: perhaps a few highlight plays, a handful of viral clips that revolve around social media between him and Team World, but nothing that brings out the ‘90s-level intensity the All-Star Game was once known for.

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars center Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

That's not to say that Jokic thinks the All-Star Game will be a total wash, though. With the new layout between two USA teams and one team based on players around the world, the game at least has some nuance that could make this year a bit better, or different, from seasons past.

And in his mind, it might all end up with the team of "OGs" winning it all in the end.

"I think we have it kind of different. We are going to have OGs, maybe they're going to play the most. They're going to try to prove they can still be in this league. They are really good players. Probably all of them are Hall of Famers."

"I think it will be competitive in some way. I think Europeans are going to probably pass the ball a lot and have fun out there. OGs is probably going to win it, and the third team is probably going to dunk the most times."

The good thing for Jokic is that he won't be the lone Nuggets participant in the mix of this year's All-Star events, as Jamal Murray will finally have the chance to join him for the first selection of his career on Team World.

Time will tell if the Nuggets' duo will wind up on top with a win at the end of the weekend, or if either of the two brings an added dose of energy and intensity that's been missing in the past several editions of the event.

