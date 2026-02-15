Nikola Jokic Sees Minimal Action in NBA All-Star Game

Denver Nuggets fans didn't get to see much of their star big man in this year's All-Star Game.

After just five minutes of action for Team World in game one of the All-Star Game, Nikola Jokic would wind up sitting out for the rest of the way on the bench, not touching the floor again after initially being a part of the starting line.

In that five-minute span, Jokic had zero points on 0 for 1 shooting from the field, logging two rebounds in the process. A quiet stat line for the three-time MVP, and a limited night altogether when playing amongst the league's biggest stars.

Instead, it would be San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama stealing the spotlight as the biggest star for Team World, who led the way with 14 points throughout the first game of action that even went to overtime, despite Team USA Stars being the ones to walk away with the win, 35-37.

The good news is that fans were able to see Jokic in some capacity in the All-Star Game alongside some of the best talents in the league, including the likes of Wembanyama, Deni Avdija, Karl-Anthony Towns, and his own teammate from the Nuggets in Jamal Murray on Team World.

However, that stretch for which Jokic would play in wouldn't be for much longer than he needed to be in there, as he would let the other stars take the lead on the All-Star stage to carry the weight on the floor.

Why Did Jokic Sit for Most of the All-Star Game?

The decision for Jokic to sit most of the All-Star Game simply comes due to his long-term health following his previous knee injury from this season that sidelined him for a month. The last thing anyone wants is for the star big man to have any flare-ups in an All-Star Game, therefore leading to a limited sample size.

The Nuggets, even within regular season play, have been ginger when it comes to playing their three-time MVP heavy minutes to prevent any further issues concerning his availability. So in the All-Star Game, it appears he went forward with the same logic.

iFeb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars center Jalen Duren (2) of the Detroit Pistons shoots while defended by Team World center Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets in game 1 during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jokic made it clear before the game that, even with the new format between Team USA and Team World, he wasn't entering into this year’s All-Star matchup with any more intensity than he's brought through the last seven years of being selected to the action. So to have a limited year of action likely won't be the end of the world for the Nuggets big man.

"For me, I'm going to play like I played every year," Jokic said on Saturday. "So I think -- I think we don't -- how to say this. I'm going to play how I play every year. I'm not sure that it is going to bring another fire to me, no, because I play every game same. So to me, not."

Instead, Jokic will get a bit of added rest to utilize, and will take the floor once again with the Nuggets at the other end of the All-Star break, back in Intuit Dome against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

