Nikola Jokic Only All-Star to Go Scoreless in Limited Minutes

It was a quiet night for Nikola Jokic in this year's NBA All-Star Game.

In fact, there might've been no one other All-Star on the floor that was held to a quieter night than Jokic.

In the two games that Team World played in Sunday's All-Star Game, Jokic would be held to zero points in the five minutes that he played. He would be the only player on all three All-Star teams that were held scoreless throughout the night.

Jokic missed his only shot attempt in game one between Team World and Team Stars to pair with his two rebounds, and ultimately took a backseat for the second game and didn't play whatsoever.

It would also be a rough night for Jokic's Denver Nuggets co-star, Jamal Murray, who was held scoreless in the first game against Team Stars with zero points, but would rebound against Team Stars with eight points on 3-7 shooting from the field.

Instead, it would be Victor Wembanyama being the one to steal the show in this year's All-Star Game on Team World, putting up a combined 33 points through the two 12-minute games, albeit ending up with an 0-2 record.

Jokic Held Scoreless in All-Star Game

For the three-time MVP to have the bleakest night among his fellow All-Stars, it's a bit of an interesting turnout.

In all, 23 All-Stars scored in at least one of the four games that took place on Sunday. The only one that didn't get a bucket might just be the best player in the world.

But when considering Jokic's status after coming back from his knee injury from two weeks ago, the Nuggets' big man wasn't interested in pushing things too far in an exhibition matchup, even for this year's edition that had a bit more competition and intensity than previous seasons. Instead, his focus remains on his long-term health and rolling into the postseason healthy.

Call it overly cautious, but the last thing anybody wants is for the Nuggets star to re-aggravate his previous knee injury in a setting like the All-Star Game.

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team World center Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during a news conference for the NBA All Star game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jokic also outlined his intentions before the game that he wasn't looking to change up his approach or play any harder in this year's All-Star Game than he's done in previous seasons. And by only playing five minutes throughout the night for zero points on the stat line, he certainly accomplished that.

"For me, I'm going to play like I played every year," Jokic said on Saturday. "So I think -- I think we don't -- how to say this. I'm going to play how I play every year. I'm not sure that it is going to bring another fire to me, no, because I play every game same. So to me, not."

Now, Jokic will have a few more days off on the calendar before getting back to the grind of the Nuggets' regular season, where he'll be bound to post more than zero points on the next box score he's a part of.

