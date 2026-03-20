Raptors Coach Teases Surprise Strategy vs. Nuggets, Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets might be in for some surprises from the Toronto Raptors defensively in their upcoming home matchup, according to their head coach, Darko Rajakovic.

Rajakovic was asked following the Raptors' latest win against the Chicago Bulls earlier in the week about the plan he has in place to defend Nikola Jokic as he travels to face the Nuggets on Thursday, revealing he was going to "surprise" the three-time MVP by matching up point guards on him.

“We’re going to surprise Jokić," Rajakovic said. "We’re going to put our point guards to guard him. We’re preparing a very special strategy against him... So, having [Colin Murray-Boyles] would be a huge help in that game.”

Darko on the team’s game-plan trying to stop fellow Serbian Nikola Jokić next game:



“We’re going to surprise Jokić. We’re going to put our point guards to guard him. We’re preparing a very special strategy against him.” 😭😭



“Having CMB would be a huge help in that game.” pic.twitter.com/GJmoYLRs6E — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) March 19, 2026

It's nothing new for the Nuggets to face some unorthodox defensive sets and plans for one of, if not the greatest talents the league has to offer. But the confidence that Rajakovic appears to have in that approach should spark the attention of Denver.

Nuggets Looking to Sustain Recent Dominance vs. Raptors

The Nuggets have consistently had their way against the Raptors throughout the last three seasons.

Denver is currently 5-0 in their last five meetings against Toronto dating back to 2023, and will be eyeing what could be a third consecutive season series sweep, depending on the results of Friday's matchup. However, the last three games between the two have been decided by one score.

The last time these two faced off this season, the Nuggets came away with a narrow 106-103 victory back in December while they were without the services of Nikola Jokic due to his knee injury, but had a big performance from Peyton Watson and his 24 points and eight rebounds to pull through.

This time, Denver will have Jokic and be without Watson, making for a bit of a 180-degree flip from what the Raptors were faced with last time. But in Rajakovic's mind, he feels like he could have a plan in place to hold down his fellow Serbian in a critical game for both sides.

Mar 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are fresh off an ugly 118-125 loss against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, and will be eager to bounce back with a statement win against one of the better teams from the East. Denver is 5-5 in their last 10 games, and desperately looking to cling onto some positive momentum for their playoff seeding race in the West for the last month of the regular season.

Jokic has still retained his dominant level of play, averaging a strong 27.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists since the All-Star break, albeit at a combined 7-8 record.

As for Toronto, they're trying to avoid the Play-In Tournament in their own conference as the current five-seed, currently sitting 1.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic. They're riding into this one on a three-game winning streak, and have done especially well on the road this season (20-13).

Time will tell if that road success for the Raptors will translate in the Mile High, where, coincidentally, the Nuggets have struggled more than usual this season with just a 19-13 combined record at home.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Raptors lands at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena.