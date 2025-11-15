Who Will Step Up for Nuggets After Christian Braun Injury News?

The Denver Nuggets went through their first ten games of the 2025-26 season with no injury concerns, but everything seemed to change in game 11. In their win over the LA Clippers, Christian Braun and Cam Johnson both exited early with injuries, and Friday's follow-up certainly did not make fans feel any better about it.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Christian Braun sustained a sprained right ankle and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, sidelining the Nuggets' starting guard for much longer than anyone would have hoped.

Denver Nuggets starter Christian Braun will be re-evaluated in six weeks after sustaining a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2025

Braun is a huge part of Denver's operation, and losing him for the next six weeks will undoubtedly hurt. However, the Nuggets' 2025 offseason was built around adding depth, and they are now well-equipped for this situation.

Who will step up in Braun's absence?

With Braun sidelined, the Nuggets will likely turn to Bruce Brown to fill the starting spot. Brown does a lot of the same things as Braun, minus some key offensive aspects, but he is a player who is willing to do the dirty work and play high-level defense.

Brown already has plenty of experience with this Nuggets team, as he was a significant part of their 2023 title run, so it should feel seamless if he slides into the starting five.

The Nuggets could also turn to Peyton Watson if they want more size, although his defensive versatility off the bench could be too important to change his role. Whether they turn to Brown or Watson in that position, they are both optimistically reliable options to help the Nuggets not lose steam with Braun out.

With Brown likely moving into the starting group, the Nuggets will then turn to Julian Strawther to play more minutes in the second unit, with Jalen Pickett likely having an expanded role as well.

Strawther and Pickett have each proven that they are capable of playing expanded roles, but they also bring very different skill sets to the table. If the Nuggets turn to Brown in the starting lineup, they will need Pickett to fill in as a backup point guard. But if they turn to Watson, then they will need more of Strawther's presence in the second unit, and possibly even more Spencer Jones.

While Braun's injury is far from ideal for the Nuggets, long story short, they have options to help make his absence not sting as much.

