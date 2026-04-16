Nikola Jokic Addresses How Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert Will Impact Series

The Denver Nuggets are gearing up to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, with Game 1 on Saturday afternoon, and all eyes will be on the stars of the series. Of course, Nikola Jokic is leading the way for Denver, but the Nuggets coaching staff will have to do their due diligence in preparing for Minnesota's stars.

Four-time All-Star Anthony Edwards and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will be two of the most impactful players in this first-round series. At practice on Wednesday, Jokic spoke about Gobert's defensive impact and Edwards' on offense.

Gobert's defensive influence

Gobert was not shy to praise Jokic this week, calling him a "winner" and telling the media how he respects his game. In response, the Nuggets star talked about Gobert's defensive influence and how it will impact the series.

"He definitely makes you work a little bit more for every shot," Jokic said about Gobert. "... He's a big, tall guy, and he's definitely a defensive presence there. He's definitely changing your shot in every possible way. It's definitely going to be a challenge. Not for me, for everybody else."

Jokic is no stranger to Gobert's defense, although it has not always had a huge impact on him. Gobert is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA over the last decade, so even if he does not bother Jokic as much, he will find ways to make an impact on that side of the ball.

What Anthony Edwards brings to the table

As Gobert anchors Minnesota's defense, they have Edwards leading their offense to create a dynamic two-way force. Jokic went on to talk about what makes Edwards such a unique offensive talent and admitted that he is one of the hardest players to defend.

"His change of pace. His ability to finish the ball. His ability to shoot the ball. He creates separation. He's so talented," Jokic said about Edwards. "And his ability to make tough shots. Definitely one of the hardest offensive players to guard. He can do a post-up, he can do mid-range, he's really good at one-on-one. He's definitely going to be a challenge for us."

In three games against the Nuggets this season, Edwards averaged 30.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, headlined by a 44-point outing in their electric Christmas Day overtime battle. The Nuggets are very familiar with Edwards' game, but the 24-year-old guard is improving every year, making it more difficult for them to adjust.

Anthony Edwards on if he sees Nuggets-Wolves as a rivalry:



“I think there's a lot of rivalries in the league now. And I think ME and Denver is one of them.”



(via @DaneMooreNBA) pic.twitter.com/3MdBg7BrJB — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 15, 2026

With his improved three-point shot since they last met in the playoffs, Edwards will continue to give the Nuggets' defense all sorts of fits.

Minnesota's mix of offense and defense will certainly give the Nuggets a challenge. They finished the season with the 12th-ranked offense and eighth-ranked defense, compared to Denver's first-ranked offense and 21st-ranked defense. If the Nuggets can slow down Edwards' offensive game, they should walk out of the series with four wins, but of course, they still have to monitor Gobert on the other end.

This first-round series will be electric, and these two Minnesota stars will certainly do what they can to give Jokic and the Nuggets some trouble.

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