Nikola Jokic Doesn't Hesitate Naming Who He Thinks Defends Him Well

The Denver Nuggets have one of the toughest assignments to guard on their roster in the form of Nikola Jokic.

For many, he's a bit of an impossible task to match up with. He's a three-level scorer with the ability to post 30-plus points on any given night, is a walking triple-double threat, and really, might still just be the best basketball player in the entire world despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's back-to-back MVP finishes.

What Nikola Jokic Said About His Most Challenging Matchups

But if you were to ask Jokic, he doesn't quite see his dominance the same way. Because even with the skillset that he offers on a nightly basis, he feels like he faces a ton of challenging matchups in the process.

"Everyone," Jokic said about who defends him well, via an interview with BasketNews. "Some teams defend very well as a unit, while others have excellent individual defenders. [Ivica] Zubac guards me really well, and so does [Jusuf] Nurkic. I guess they’re just bulkier, so I can’t move them when we’re battling for position."

Even outside of the likes of Zubac and Nurkic that size up with Jokic well–– likely in part due to their increased matchups against the Nuggets big man via international play–– there are several others in the league that Jokic made sure to give credit to.

One of those highlighted matchups is against Minnesota Timberwolves big man and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert; someone frequently on the opposing side of him during international play, but also a key piece who knocked Denver out in their most recent playoff outing, but has also collected a winning record over Jokic all-time (25-31).

"I think Rudy Gobert is a great defender, even though I’ve historically played well against him," Jokic continued. "Jalen Duren, he’s undersized but tricky. Wendell Carter Jr. is also on the shorter side, and Myles Turner blocks a lot of shots. There’s no need to even talk about Wembanyama. They’re all good; the league is talented on both ends of the floor."

So Jokic certainly is impressed by the talent that surrounds him in the league. But even as the three-time MVP feels the league has matched up with him in recent history, it certainly hasn't stopped him from logging some historic stats, even as recently as this past season.

He finished the year playing in 65 games, averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists a night, finding his way to becoming the first player in NBA history to lead the league in rebounds and assists for the season. Jokic also became the third-ever player to place top-two in MVP voting in six straight years, along with Bill Russell and Larry Bird.

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So sure, there's bound to be individual nights where Jokic faces some tougher defenders than usual. And Jokic is sure to give them their due credit.

More often than not, though, it’s the three-time MVP with the upper hand, who's made his mark as one of the most talented offensive players in league history.

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