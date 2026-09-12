Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Shares How He Really Feels About the Spotlight

It's hard to find anyone throughout recent NBA history who's had a more impressive rise to stardom than the Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Entering the league as just a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft at 41st overall, the initial expectations surrounding Jokic and his future in the NBA were low.

Nobody anticipated perennial All-Star nods, let alone MVP consideration, to be in the cards. Yet, fast forward 12 years’ time, and he's now risen to the level of being one of the most talented and recognized stars within the entire sport.

However, that stardom that Jokic has now become the center of does come at a bit of a cost that he's not too eager for, that being in the form of his day-to-day peace.

What Nikola Jokic Said About His Popularity

In a recent interview with BasketNews, Jokic spoke a bit about his feelings about his popularity and inability to truly hide in the shadows without public recognition––and it's safe to say that Jokic isn't a fan of being the center of attention he's since become.

"I miss it so much. I'm getting more and more bothered by popularity," Jokic said. "This is going to sound corny, but, I'm getting ruder to people who approach me. Honestly, it's tiring."

"Some people around me know, I don't take pictures because it's my time. I'll sound rude again, but what can I do? If people can't understand me, I understand everything, but it's been 11-12 years and enough is enough. I feel better when someone tells me something, like you come to the zoo and take a picture of something."

Jokic is a primary example of the fact that not every player around the NBA is a fan of the glitz and glamour that comes with the duty of being one of the league's brightest superstars.

Some guys, like the Nuggets' three-time MVP, simply appreciate doing their job and also having their privacy when not on the floor playing.

But that goal also becomes a whole lot tougher to make a reality in day-to-day life when you're not only a 7-foot individual that sticks out in any crowd you're a part of, yet also one of the most talented and accomplished stars that the game has seen in recent memory. That's simply the nature of the business.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Jokic, that aspired peace might not be able to be made truly possible until he's able to bow out from the spotlight and head back to his hometown in Serbia, as he does most offseasons as is.

We've seen several big stars throughout the NBA's history go from being widely recognized in their playing days to then going into hiding for multiple years to escape that view from the public eye. Jokic feels like a perfect candidate to do just that, whenever the time comes to hang up the sneakers.

Until that time arrives, Jokic will be left to deal with that public pressure and attention as he has for the last few years, albeit maybe a bit more crude to fans who might storm him for a picture in public.

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