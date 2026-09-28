Nikola Jokic's Projected Nuggets Contract Could Make His Decision Easy

There has been some concern around the Denver Nuggets' fanbase about Nikola Jokic's contract situation with the franchise, but is there any reason to worry? In each of the past two offseasons, Jokic turned down the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets. However, it could simply be a financial decision, given what he will be eligible to sign for in 2027.

By waiting until the 2027 offseason, Jokic will be eligible for a historic contract, worth around $360 million over five years ($72 million AAV). It makes sense for Nuggets fans to worry about Jokic turning down a contract extension, but really, his decision to stay in Denver should come easily next summer.

"Every league source I've spoken to over the years and in recent weeks has reiterated that no one really expects Jokić to leave Denver. Waiting also makes financial sense: Next summer, he could sign a projected five-year, $360 million deal — the richest deal in NBA history," Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported.

Nikola Jokic is eligible to sign a 5-year, $359.5M contract next summer as a free agent — making it the largest deal in NBA history, per @BobbyMarks42



This would push Jokic’s on-court career earnings to $724M. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XCZ9QIKJYD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 4, 2026

Sure, there is reasonable concern from the Nuggets, but why would the three-time MVP turn down the opportunity to sign the richest contract in league history? Especially if he continues to tell the media that he wants to stay in Denver for the rest of his career, this should be an easy decision for Jokic.

Nuggets still need to do their part

Of course, the Nuggets will be writing a blank check to Jokic regardless, but they should not assume he is going to sign. If the Nuggets continue to show that they are not able to compete for a championship, we really couldn't blame Jokic for taking a pay cut to find a better situation in that scenario.

Nikola Jokic on his contract extension



“My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my life.”



(Via @LjubomirovicM) pic.twitter.com/PFIzMhUde4 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 6, 2026

The Nuggets need to prove to Jokic this season that they are capable of competing for another title. Keep in mind, by waiting until 2027 to sign a new contract, Jokic will also have the option to decline his 2027-28 player option and hit unrestricted free agency. Of course, that is a nightmare scenario for the Nuggets and probably a poor decision by Jokic, but he and his agency can at least hold that over Denver's head to pressure them into making positive moves.

There should be less concern about Jokic's situation, given the financial implications and his clear desire to stay with the Nuggets, but until he puts pen to paper, this will be a talking point.

With media day on Monday, there will certainly be some more information about Jokic's next contract. Whether it comes from Jokic himself or Denver's executives, we will get updates on where things stand after the superstar center turned down an extension this summer.

This is already a huge season for the Nuggets, especially after the disappointment of a first-round playoff exit, and the pressure building from Jokic's contract situation will only heat things up in Denver.

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