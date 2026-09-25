Where Nikola Jokic Ranks Among NBA's Best and Why He's in the Right Spot

Over the past six years, you could argue that the Denver Nuggets have the best player in the world. Heading into the 2026-27 season, things are no different. Nikola Jokic is a generational talent, and according to ESPN's NBA player ranking for the upcoming season, he is still the best player in the league.

Despite losing the NBA MVP award for each of the past two seasons to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic is still recognized as the league's top player, and surprisingly enough, the back-to-back MVP is not even ranked in the top two. Here's a full look at the top of the player rankings, voted on by ESPN's NBA insiders.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat

ESPN ranked Nikola Jokić as the No. 1 player in the NBA heading into the new season. 👑



Another year, another reminder that Denver has one of basketball’s defining superstars.



Joker still sits at the top. ⛰️🔥 pic.twitter.com/3XYHr8ekDJ — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) September 24, 2026

This is Jokic's third consecutive year atop ESPN's annual NBA player ranking, but he has arguably been the league's best since his first MVP campaign in 2020-21. Last season, Jokic joined Larry Bird and Bill Russell as the only players in NBA history to finish in the top two of MVP voting in six consecutive years, as Jokic took home the award three of those times.

There is no debate that Jokic has already cemented himself as an all-time great, but some would argue that he is no longer the best player in the league with the rise of Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama. Let's take a look at why he still deserves the top spot in these rankings.

Coming off a historic season

While the Nuggets' 2025-26 campaign was overshadowed by an embarrassing first-round playoff exit, Jokic put together a historic season. The Serbian superstar averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, while shooting 56.9% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

Jokic became the first player ever to lead the league in both assists and rebounds per game in the same season, doing so while scoring nearly 28 points per night and leading the Nuggets to a 43-22 (.662) record when in the lineup.

Rebounds per game: 12.9 (1st)

Assists per game: 10.7 (1st)



Nikola Jokić is the first player to lead the NBA in both RPG and APG in a season since 1969-70 (when leaders began to be determined by per-game averages).



The 3x Kia NBA MVP continues to make history 🃏 pic.twitter.com/Yb61oEp7OA — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2026

While he has not won an MVP since 2024 and has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since winning it all in 2023, Jokic is pound for pound the greatest player in the league today, and has been for at least the last few years.

Granted, he needs to get back to having more playoff success, but there is not much left for Jokic to prove. The only thing that will dethrone him from this top spot is Wembanyama's wild emergence. The Spurs superstar is one of the most gifted players the league has ever seen, and at just 22 years old, it is only a matter of time before he surpasses Jokic.

For now, though, it is hard to argue against Jokic being recognized as the league's top player. He is coming off one of the best statistical seasons the league has ever seen, and while he had a disappointing end to last season, there are not many signs of him slowing down.

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