The Denver Nuggets got off to a slow start this season, with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic especially not playing up to his usual expectations. After their first ten games, the Nuggets had a 6-4 record, and Jokic was barely in the top five of the NBA MVP race. Now, six games later, Jokic is surging up the MVP ladder and proving why he is still one of the league's best players.

In NBA.com's latest MVP ladder, Jokic jumped from fifth to fourth, only trailing Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Jokić continues to deliver at a high rate, leading the league in triple-doubles and among the leaders in double-doubles. In addition, among the top 15 scorers in the league, only Luka and Scottie Barnes average more steals per game than the three-time MVP. Jokić is obviously coming off a stellar week when he cemented his place on the Ladder. In addition to the mammoth outing against the Bulls, he had 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists against Houston," NBA.com's Shaun Powell wrote to explain Jokic's jump into the top four.

Jokic's "game of the week" that helped his jump came in an overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, where he dropped 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists on 14-22 shooting from the field. While he is still not consistently putting up the absurd numbers we are used to seeing, he is making a huge impact to help the Nuggets stay afloat.

Jokic's NBA MVP odds

Jokic is still far from an NBA MVP frontrunner, but he remains in the race. As of November 27, FanDuel Sportsbook has Jokic as a top-three MVP candidate, tied with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum at +2700 (27/1) odds. The full top five:

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (-145) Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+170) Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+2700) Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+2700) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+2700)

Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After ten games, Jokic had +1600 odds to win the NBA MVP, but was ranked fifth among the top candidates. Now, he is tied for third, but his odds have drastically dropped. Of course, the main cause of this is Wembanyama and Doncic separating themselves from the pack.

The NBA MVP race has turned into a two-player battle, and we can fully understand why. Wembanyama, the current MVP favorite, is averaging 30.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.8 blocks per game, while shooting 54.3% from the field. Doncic, who is right behind him, is averaging 36.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, while shooting 46% from the field.

On paper, Wembanyama and Doncic are miles ahead of Jokic and any other MVP candidate. Of course, we are used to Jokic being the statistical anomaly, but some quiet performances, with the dominance of Wembanyama and Doncic, have led to him falling behind in the MVP race.

There are still plenty of games left to be played this season, and a lot can change, but it would take a complete turnaround for Jokic to overtake either Wembanyama or Doncic in the MVP race. Keep in mind, Jokic has an active streak of six consecutive top-two MVP finishes, which is tied for the longest of all time. It's looking like his streak will come to an end, but he is obviously still one of the league's premier talents.

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