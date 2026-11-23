What a game in the Windy City. We knew the Chicago Bulls would not make things easy for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but nobody expected a game of this caliber. The Nuggets barely escaped Chicago unscathed, pulling out a 151-145 win in overtime.

This was the league's highest-scoring game so far this season, with the Nuggets' 151 points the most by any team, and Chicago's 145 the third-most. The Nuggets are now 10-5 this season, riding a three-game winning streak, so let's take a closer look at what we learned from this team on Sunday in Chicago.

Jokic and Murray are otherworldly

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) with guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Nuggets had a strong team performance, but as usual, they were led by their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Not only did these two have what were likely their best individual games of the season, but this was likely the best two-man game of any duo in the NBA so far this year.

Jokic finished with 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists on 14-22 shooting from the field. Murray had 45 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks, shooting 13-22 from the field, 6-11 from deep, and 13-14 from the free-throw line. The star guard was especially impressive when it mattered most, dropping eight points in five overtime minutes to help the Nuggets seal the deal.

We already knew Jokic and Murray were arguably the NBA's best duo, and this was nothing short of a masterclass from the two All-Stars.

Nuggets' offense is back

At the beginning of the season, there was some real concern about the Nuggets' offense. Last year, they finished with the league's top offensive rating, but there were signs of a decline this season. However, they are now showing that there is nothing to worry about.

The Nuggets have now scored 284 combined points in their last two games, and things are obviously clicking for this team. Sure, on Sunday, they were facing a Bulls team with a bottom-two defense in the league, but this was the offensive performance we should be used to seeing from the Nuggets.

In the win, the Nuggets shot 54-102 (53%) from the field and 17-35 (49%) from three-point range. Their offense now ranks seventh in the league, as they continue to climb after starting in the middle of the pack. The defense was an obvious concern, but at least the offense is finding its rhythm after a slow start.

(Some of) the supporting cast is clicking

Nov 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the Nuggets' first dozen games this season, it felt like only Jokic and Murray were on the floor at times. However, the supporting cast is picking it up. In Sunday's win, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Cameron Johnson all made a big impact.

This is the second consecutive game where the entire starting lineup really showed up. Even though Jokic and Murray obviously led the way, the Nuggets should be very pleased with what they're getting out of the supporting cast.

However, not everyone is doing their job. The Nuggets' bench remains a bit of a concern. Without veteran wing DeMar DeRozan making a huge impact offensively, there is not much to like about the second unit. In the win, DeRozan finished with four points and one assist in 18 minutes, while the bench as a whole contributed just 14 of Denver's 151 points.

Still, at least the Nuggets' starting lineup is clicking, and we can hope the bench finds its way as the season progresses.

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