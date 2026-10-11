Julian Strawther Makes His New Role on Nuggets Crystal Clear

The Denver Nuggets have a new-look bench unit heading into the 2026-27 season. Between newcomers and returning players stepping into different roles, there is still some uncertainty about what the Nuggets will get out of their new second unit.

One of the most important players on Denver's new-look bench will be Julian Strawther, especially after the team lost Sixth Man of the Year finalist Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency this offseason. Strawther had an inconsistent role with the Nuggets through his first three seasons, but they will need him to step up in year four.

After practice on Friday, Strawther talked about his new role this season, especially as he replaces Hardaway Jr. as the team's sharpshooter off the bench.

"All I've heard all summer is just finding ways to replicate Tim's production," Strawther said. "The things he was able to do for us—obviously he had an amazing year, Sixth Man of the Year finalist. We're obviously missing that, and we've got to fill that void, but understanding that my skill set is the one that matches the most with his and my willingness to shoot because at the end of the day, you need a guy a little bit unconscious, a little bit crazy in the head to go out there and launch threes as soon as they come off."

Strawther knows that his skill set is the one that matches Hardaway Jr.'s the most, but it also comes down to his mindset as well. A sixth man like Hardaway Jr. is so valuable because of how willing he was to come off the bench and let it fly from deep with confidence. If Strawther can fill those shoes, the Nuggets' bench unit will be that much better.

Gaining confidence in his new role

Fortunately, Strawther has spent his offseason gaining confidence. Knowing he is stepping into a huge 2026-27 season that not only could decide his future with the Nuggets but also give him the opportunity to help this Denver team compete for a championship, Strawther's mindset is also adapting.

"I think right now, my confidence in my game on both ends of the floor," Strawther said, about what he has improved on from last season. "I feel more natural on the floor. I feel comfortable out there. I feel like I know where I'm effective. What things help the team, and what things hurt the team. Just trying to hone in on those things and just be an efficient and effective player every night."

Julian Strawther in 18 minutes so far!

15 Points

3/4 from 3PT

4 Rebounds

3 Assists

1 Steal



THIS IS THE YEAR FOR JULIAN! pic.twitter.com/vvEekWXXnn — SleeperNuggets (@SleeperNuggets) October 7, 2026

In the Nuggets' first two preseason games, Strawther has shown that he is ready for a big year. In 38 total minutes, Strawther has dropped 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, shooting 10-20 from the field and 4-10 from beyond the arc. Showing off a more all-around offensive game will certainly help Strawther fit into Denver's second unit, rather than being cornered into a catch-and-shoot role.

The Nuggets need Strawther to step up, and fortunately, the 24-year-old guard seems like he is ready for the new challenge.

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