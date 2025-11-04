Russell Westbrook Breaks Silence on Decision to Leave Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets picked up a much-needed win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, but the six-point victory did not come easy. In fact, former Nugget Russell Westbrook gave Denver all they could handle.
In his first game back in Denver since leaving this offseason, Kings guard Russell Westbrook dropped a team-high and season-high 26 points to go along with 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Westbrook had his best game in a Kings uniform by a mile, and of course, it came against his most recent team.
Westbrook could have still been under contract with the Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, but the future Hall of Famer decided to opt out of his player option. After Monday's game, Westbrook explained his decision to leave Denver.
"[My year in Denver] was great. I guess other people [didn't think so]. Speculation? The truth is that they didn't want me back," Westbrook said. "It ain't up to me. God always has a plan. Be patient. Not up to me. They didn't want me, that's okay. Somebody else do. They told me not to [pick up the player option]. I don’t go anywhere I’m not wanted. I don't need to."
Of course, it was a shock to many when Westbrook decided not to pick up his player option early in the offseason, but now he is clarifying that it was not entirely his choice.
Why would the Nuggets not want Westbrook back?
After Westbrook decided to leave Denver, there was plenty of speculation that it was more a decision by the Nuggets' front office than the legendary point guard himself. But why would the Nuggets want Westbrook gone?
Westbrook is one of the most scrutinized stars the NBA has ever seen, and there is no true reason behind it. A family man who plays hard every night and is loved by nearly every teammate and coach he has ever played with, he gets far too much disrespect.
With the Nuggets, Westbrook continued to make a difference on the court, while being a leader and veteran presence off of it, so there is no legitimate reason why the franchise would force him out. Of course, there are always things going on behind closed doors, but this rash decision to force Westbrook out of Denver seemed odd.
Now that Westbrook has expressed the truth about the Nuggets not wanting him back, rather than him not wanting to return to Denver, maybe more will come out about what exactly transpired to cause this split.
