Nuggets Expected to Move On From Two-Way Guard–– And Celtics Have Interest

The Denver Nuggets haven't made too many changes to their roster throughout this offseason's free agency period.

Outside of re-signing Tyus Jones, bringing on Marvin Bagley, and seeing Tim Hardaway Jr. depart to the Miami Heat, it's been mostly quiet on the Nuggets' front as they prepare for next season.

However, there seems to be one name onboard last year's roster who will join Hardaway Jr. in leaving the Nuggets after just one season: that's two-way guard Curtis Jones.

And as he's set to depart from the Nuggets, one team has already rushed to the front of the line with apparent interest in bringing him on their own roster.

Curtis Jones Trending to Leave Denver, Has Interest From Celtics

Per a recent segment on the Flagrant Howls podcast, Darren Wolfson noted that while the Nuggets appear to be trending towards not bringing Jones back onto their roster for a second season, the Boston Celtics have been expressing "all sorts of interest" in potentially signing him.

Let me throw out one other NBA related note, my guy, Curtis Jones, Minneapolis South High School, Cretin-Derham Hall High School, Iowa State, plus some other schools.," Wolfson said.

"I thought he had a good run as a rookie for the Denver Nuggets, but it sounds like Denver is not bringing him back. He's a free agent. The Boston Celtics have all sorts of interest in Curtis Jones."

The Nuggets currently have one two-way player under contract heading into next season, that being third-year guard K.J. Simpson.

That means they have two more open spots to fill out what will be their 18-man roster between traditional and two-way deals, and those could end up being rounded out with one, or both of Denver's incoming rookies in Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins.

As for Jones, though, Denver's UDFA from a year ago appears to be one-and-done with the Nuggets. He might have interest from elsewhere in Boston, where he could land on his feet for year two, but as for his time in the Mile High, that appears to have come to an end.

What Curtis Jones Brings to the Table

Jones, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard out of Iowa State, was a minor part of the Nuggets' lineup this past season for what was his first year in the fold––only playing in 10 regular season games.

In those limited minutes, coming out to just 8.8 minutes a game, he averaged 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.3% from three.

His best game of the year came at the very end of the Nuggets' 82-game slate in their final regular season showing, where he played in 32 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs for a career-high 13 points on 4/5 shooting from the field, along with a perfect 4/4 clip for three, paired with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

sApr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Curtis Jones (1) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was also a bright spot for the Nuggets in the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold, where he started in 30 games throughout this past year for an average of 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals on a bit lesser efficiency offensively of 38.0% from the field.

At 24 years old with flashes of being a rotational player in the backcourt, teams could take interest in his skillset on a two-way contract like the Nuggets did this past season. As to where he ends up still remains to be seen, but don't count out the Celtics as a top suitor for his services in 2026-27.

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