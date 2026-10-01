Nuggets Have Clear Path for DaRon Holmes to Earn More Minutes

Denver Nuggets 2023 first-round pick DaRon Holmes has what might be his most defining season as a pro ahead of him for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

Entering his third season in Denver, Holmes' last two years on the Nuggets roster haven't been the most seamless. A torn Achilles ended his first season in the mix before opening night even tipped off, and in year two, Holmes struggled to find a real spot in the rotation and spent more of his time in the G League.

So now as Holmes enters year three in Denver––having a full rookie year and an entire healthy offseason under his belt––there's an expectation for the 24-year-old to enter this season looking as polished, and as involved as he's been since entering the league two summers ago.

Bsed on some of David Adelman's comments from the Nuggets' first training camp practice, he's more than willing to get Holmes more opportunities on the main roster this year. However, in doing so, it seems like Denver wants him to key in on one key aspect of his game: his positional versatility.

What David Adelman Said About DaRon Holmes

When asked about Holmes after the Nuggets' first camp practice, Adelman highlighted exactly how he can get more involved in the team's game plan on a nightly basis this season, which ultimately relies on his ability to play minutes at both power forward and center.

"I think for DaRon, it's just to try and find a way to be a four, because we know what he can do as a five," Adelman said.

"I started him last year because I liked him against traditional fives during that [January] month where a lot of guys were out. That allowed him to pick-and-pop, which is his special gift. The guy can really shoot it. But I think in our league, he's going to have to be interchangeable."

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Holmes was limited to under nine minutes a night, where he averaged just 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The potential for Holmes to be an impactful piece of the frontcourt is still there, yet he hasn't quite gotten the opportunity many would've hoped for so far into his career.

However, this season could look a little bit different, depending on if Holmes can make the right tweaks to open up his game and be an adjustable piece of the frontcourt who can play alongside multiple lineups at the four, rather than being stuck in a bit of a box as a smaller center.

But how exactly does Adelman envision Holmes making that switch from being a five to a four? A lot of that versatility relies upon his skillset as both a switchable defender and an off-ball threat on the offensive side of the ball.

"To play the four, he's going to have to learn to guard smaller guys, he's going to have to be more of an off-the-ball guy; a cutter," Adelman continued.

"He doesn't have to be Christian Braun, but he can do little things better at that position, and that allows me to have more flexibility to put him on the floor in more situations as opposed to, against a drop-five."

If Holmes can make those aspired strides and land himself a bit more minutes in the rotation this season, his development could be massive for everyone involved.

It provides Denver's depth with a much-needed dose of youth at just 24 years old, someone who can stretch the floor offensively (shooting over 44% from three last season), and can help patch up some of the bench unit losses Denver suffered this offseason with the likes of Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Time will tell if Holmes can put the pieces together in a massive third season, but he'll at least remain one of the more interesting cases to watch around the Nuggets' roster through the first few weeks of the new year.

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