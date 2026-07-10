SI:AM | Raptors’ Trade for Kawhi Leonard Halted as NBA Investigation Continues

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. One of the things I’ve found disorienting about this World Cup is that games are being played in prime time. For Americans, soccer is usually an early morning to midafternoon sport. Well, tomorrow’s Switzerland-Argentina quarterfinal is the last game that will kick off in prime time.

In today’s SI:AM:

🛑 Kawhi deal halted

🇫🇷 France cruises to semis

🏀 Top pick’s summer league debut

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Not so fast

Kawhi Leonard can stop packing boxes for his transcontinental move.

The trade that would send Leonard from the Clippers back to the Raptors has been halted pending the conclusion of an NBA investigation into whether Los Angeles circumvented the salary cap by funneling money to Leonard through a now-bankrupt company.

The Raptors and Clippers agreed to a trade on June 30 that would send Leonard back to the city where he won an NBA championship in 2019. In exchange, the Clippers would receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-rounders.

In a statement, the Clippers said the trade “can only be finalized if the Raptors’ ownership group assumes the risk of penalties related to Kawhi's contract that could theoretically result from the ongoing investigation.” The Raptors, meanwhile, said they “remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto” but will wait until the conclusion of the league’s investigation.

The investigation centers around allegations that the Clippers used a business called Aspiration (an environmentally focused banking company) to provide Leonard with an alleged four-year no-show endorsement contract worth $28 million on top of his NBA salary. (The allegations first surfaced in September 2025 after an investigation by journalist Pablo Torre for his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out.) Clippers owner Steve Ballmer invested $60 million in Aspiration , and the company had a separate $300 million, 23-year sponsorship deal with the team.

Aspiration co-founder Joe Sanberg pleaded guilty in October 2025 to defrauding investors and was sentenced to 14 years in prison. In their statement Thursday, the Clippers denied any wrongdoing and said that they “were victims of a fraud initiated by Sanberg.” (Leonard and former Aspiration CEO Andrei Cherny have denied that the deal was a no-show arrangement.)

The NBA did not give a firm timeline for the completion of its investigation but said Thursday that it expects it to be done “in the coming weeks.”

The penalties for salary cap circumvention outlined in the collective bargaining agreement include forfeiting draft picks and suspensions up to one year for team officials. Punishment could also include the voiding of a player’s contract, in which case the Raptors’ hesitance to finalize the trade makes perfect sense. Why give up multiple players and draft picks for Leonard when the league might declare him a free agent in a matter of weeks?

Some concern for France after win

Kylian Mbappé scored a goal in France’s win but also exited early with an injury. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

France is moving on to the semifinals at the World Cup after beating Morocco in a rematch of their 2022 semifinal clash, but the French may have reason for concern despite the win.

Star player Kylian Mbappé asked to be subbed out in the 77th minute after injuring his ankle and was seen on the bench icing his lower leg. Mbappé said there was nothing to worry about, though , calling it “a minor ankle injury” and saying he is “completely fine.”

France dominated the game in Foxborough. Morocco held a slight edge in possession, but France was by far the more dangerous team, attempting 22 shots (eight of them on target), compared to just five for Morocco (one on target). Mbappé had a penalty saved by Moroccan goalie Yassine Bounou in the first half, but scored his eighth goal of this World Cup with a beautiful strike in the 60th minute to break the deadlock. He also had an assist on Ousmane Dembélé’s goal six minutes later.

After finishing as runner-up at the last World Cup, France has looked like the best team this time around. The French have only allowed two goals all tournament, both of them in the group stage. Mbappé is tied with Lionel Messi in the golden boot race with eight goals, while midfielder Michael Olise leads all players with five assists. After a dominant win over a very impressive Morocco team, there should be no doubt who the favorite to lift the trophy is.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Matt Freese is among the USMNT players who shouldn’t return for another World Cup cycle. | REUTERS

The top five…

… things I saw yesterday:

5. An agile slide by Jake Bauers to avoid a tag at third.

4. Pete Alonso’s aggressive slide to score all the way from first.

3. A great diving catch by Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

2. Tigers rookie Eduardo Valencia’s homer in his first MLB plate appearance. (A’s center fielder Henry Bolte’s effort to nearly rob it was pretty impressive, too.)

1. Kylian Mbappé’s finish in close quarters for his goal.