Nuggets Have One Early Training Camp Standout Who Might Surprise You

NBA training camp is fully underway, and the Denver Nuggets have a few players with something to prove. This offseason, the Nuggets kept their core together, or at least their starting five, while making some more significant changes to the bench unit. However, even deeper down the bench, they still have some underrated talent.

Denver's final move of the offseason was to sign Cam Whitmore to a two-way contract, and the former first-round pick is already making a name for himself in training camp. Nuggets head coach David Adelman noted Whitmore as one of the standouts from the first day of camp.

"I thought Cam Whitmore was good today," Adelman simply said when asked about the standout at camp, also noting Aaron Gordon.

Of course, he still had notes for the young wing, but after just one day of camp, that can be expected. If Whitmore picks up on what Adelman is trying to help him with, we could see the two-way talent end up with some significant playing time this season.

"He could play for the [Denver] Broncos," Adelman said about Whitmore. "The thing about Cam is that he's got to simplify himself. He's got to drive the ball to the basket. He's got to pick up defensively. His athletic profile is incredible. There's a reason this guy was picked high. But there's a long way to go. It's tough to break a rotation, it's tough to make a team in the NBA. Athletic talent is not enough, but today was a good day for Cam. If he stays with it, he's consistent, then I think that things could happen for him."

Whitmore is an obvious talent. Over three years in the NBA, he has averaged 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game, while shooting 45% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. He is super athletic and has an intriguing offensive game, but as Adelman said, there's a long way to go to be able to crack a rotation. However, he left that idea on the table.

Could Whitmore actually play for the Nuggets?

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington forward Cam Whitmore (1) looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Nuggets brought Whitmore in with hopes of the 22-year-old wing living up to his potential, but expectations are still low. They signed him to a risk-free two-way contract, but he should still be given the opportunity to shine. If Whitmore can continue to impress Adelman in camp, we could see him be a serious piece of Denver's rotation, especially when they need a scoring boost.

Notably for Whitmore, Adelman is not the only person to consider him a standout from the first day of camp. Nuggets veteran Aaron Gordon shared a similar sentiment on Tuesday.

"Yeah, Cam," Gordon said when asked about standouts from the first day of camp. "Cam's a very good player. He's big, strong, and he's talented. He's gonna be a good addition, and I hope that he sticks."

Whitmore is obviously turning heads early in the Nuggets' training camp, but he needs to be consistent to truly turn it into more opportunities in the future. The entire NBA world knows Whitmore is very talented, and if he lives up to his potential as a Nugget, he could be one of the best signings of the 2026 offseason.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!